IPL 2021: Where Kolkata Knight Riders Stand And How Can They Qualify For The Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders had a nightmarish first half of the IPL 2021 season. The team led by England’s World Cup-winning captain looked hapless at times as they lost five out of the seven matches they have played. They started the 2021 season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, and they did look decent in that match but then went on to lose three consecutive games. Then they sneaked a win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against Punjab Kings but, they have most looked like pushovers in the remaining matches.

Their top-order has failed to give them a decent start almost all through the season. Nitish Rana, with 201 runs, is their highest run-getter so far. Rana is currently ranked 14th in the top run scorers’ list in IPL 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling department, too, have faltered for most of the season. Their bowlers have managed to restrict their opponents just once below the 140-run mark. Pat Cummins, with nine wickets, is their highest wicket-taker. He currently occupies the seventh position in the overall list of wicket-takers this season.

When the mantle was handed over to Eoin Morgan last season, everyone thought the fortunes of KKR, once a formidable side under Gautam Gambhir, would change. However, it has worsened, statistically speaking. The Englishman’s poor run of form coupled with some tactical errors has cost KKR dearly.

Brendon McCullum and his coaching staff would hope for a change of fortunes when their season restarts against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20, 2021, as they look to script one of the greatest escapes in the history of IPL.

Standings

Position: Seventh | Matches Played: 7 | Matches Won: 2 | Points: 4

Remaining Matches

September 20: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore September 23: vs Mumbai Indians September 26: vs Chennai Super Kings September 28: vs Delhi Capitals October 1: vs Punjab Kings October 3: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 7: Rajasthan Royals

Top Run-getter

Nitish Rana - Matches Played: 7, | Runs Scored: 201 | Average: 28.71, | Strike-Rate: 122.56 | HS: 80

Top wicket-taker

Pat Cummins - Matches Played: 7 | Wickets Taken: 9 | Average: 26.33 | Economy: 8.83 | BBI: 3/24

Team Changes: one

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their highest wicket-taker of the season, Pat Cummins, for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. It is a significant loss for the Kolkata-based franchise considering he was one of their strike bowlers. However, the Aussie has been replaced by Tim Southee. The Blackcaps pacer has played 8 T20Is in 2021 and has bagged 12 wickets, and the 33-year-old would need to turn up big time to rescue KKR’s floundering season.

Play off Scenario

Well, they have a mountain to climb, to be very honest. A team generally needs 16 points to qualify for the playoffs, and right now, KKR have only four points in their kitty. So, they would need to win at least six of their remaining seven matches to stand a chance to qualify. However, we have also seen teams qualify with just 14 points, so brace lets ourselves for another dramatic IPL season.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here