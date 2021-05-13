- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Season Review in Numbers
Opener Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana had a consistent run, but they were not been able to provide any spark at the top of the order.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
It has been a season to forget for the Kolkata Knight Riders. They have won just two out of the seven matches played so far and barring one game, the side has looked completely out of sorts. Their balance, personnel and belief — all seem to be missing the form and this has reflected on the way the side has performed on the field.
I Only Played a Handful of Games After Mahi Bhai Left…Sometimes I Miss That Guidance: Kuldeep Yadav
Opener Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have got a consistent run, but they have not been able to provide any spark at the top of the order. Eoin Morgan has played just one innings of note and Dinesh Karthik’s role is not defined.
Andre Russell, after an insipid start, did find his power but he is left to do with a lot and this is where the matches have been lost. Pat Cummins too has used the long handle to good advantage, but the failure of the top and middle order means that these late lusty blows have only managed to give some solidarity in defeats.
India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India’s Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss
The bowling too has left a lot to be desired. Cummins has not been able to provide wickets. Prasidh Krishna and Shivam Mavi bowled one tight spell, but then have been taken for plenty. Sunil Narine has lost his teeth. Only Varun Chakravarthy has been able to exert some sort of control in the middle overs. As a result of these factors, KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with a net run rate of -0.494.
Coach Brendon McCullum has not taken these performances too well and when the season was called off, he had promised a slew of changes – both to the approach and personnel.
The team also faced a tough season with players getting affected by COVID-19. Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna and Tim Seifert tested positive for the virus.
