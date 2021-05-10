IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Mid-Season Review: Insipid KKR Struggle on All Fronts

Ahead of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders had a solid squad at their disposal and so much was expected of the team which was led by England’s world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. However, nothing has gone right for the side.

The opening combination of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana score at the same pace and they have failed to capitalise the fielding restrictions. This put a lot of pressure on the middle order, which failed too. Eoin Morgan has only one innings to show in all the seven matches, while there is no defined role for Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik.

Andre Russell did start to find his power and Pat Cummins played a couple of explosive innings, but that did not stop KKR from losing six out of the eight games played.

The bowling too has struggled. Cummins has been very expensive and Narine has been wicketless. Prasidh Krishna comes up with an occasional burst, but it has not been enough to win matches. Shivam Mavi continued to be expensive and the experiment with Andre Russell at the death overs did not have any impact.

Head coach Brendon McCullum hit out at the insipid performances of his side and asked the side to be more responsible even when playing with freedom.

“It’s very, very disappointing. I think as a player, you ask to be given freedom and confidence and loyalty when it comes to selection, to go out there and take the game on and try and be aggressive… and to try and make things happen for your team,” McCullum said after his side slumped to its fifth defeat against the Delhi Capitals.

“It’s incredibly disappointing because I’ve asked time and time again for us to be more aggressive and more expressive and take the game on, and we continue to not do it. So we’re going to have to make some changes for sure,” he went on to add.

When the season resumes, KKR could be forced to make a number of changes to the line-up.

