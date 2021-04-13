IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – Head To Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of IPL 2021. The outing scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 will start from 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match will be played in a closed stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus cases. IPL fans can watch the match on Sony Sports Network and on Disney+ Hotstar.

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches- MI 21 | KKR 6)

The two sides have locked horns for a total of 27 games in their IPL tenure, with Mumbai Indians leading the table with a whopping 21 victories while Kolkata has only won six. In the 2020 season of the IPL, MI won both matches against KKR.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI won by 8 wickets

MI won by 49 wickets

MI won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 34 runs

MI won by 102 runs

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

In the second game between MI and KKR in IPL 2020, KKR — after winning the toss –decided to bat first, but only managed to get 148 in 20 overs, thanks to a vital fifty from Pat Cummins lower down the order. However, Mumbai chased down the target in just 16.5 overs losing only two wickets. Quinton de Kock was adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten 78 off 44 balls.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

In the first meeting between MI and KKR in IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma smashed a 54-ball 80 helping his side post a challenging total of 195. KKR in their chase never really got going as they fell short by 49 runs.

Meeting in Mumbai 2019:

MI bowlers ran through the KKR batting lineup as the Kolkata-based was eventually restricted to a paltry 133. MI chased down the target losing just a wicket as skipper Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 55off48 deliveries.

Meeting in Kolkata 2019:

In this high-scoring match, after being put to bat first, KKR posted a mammoth total of 232 baking on impressive fifties from Shubman Gill (76 off 45), Chris Lynn (54 off 29), and Russell Arnold (80* off 40). MI’s top-order crumbled during the chase. Hardik Pandya’s blitzkrieg of 91 from just 31 deliveries kept MI in the chase for a while. But, MI eventually fell short of the target by 34 runs.

Meeting in Kolkata 2018:

MI’s Ishan Kishan hammered KKR bowlers in all parts of the ground during his 62 off just 21 deliveries which propelled MI to 210 runs. In reply, KKR batsmen never stood a chance against MI bowlers as they were bundled out for just 108.

