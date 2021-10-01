IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Preview: KKR Wary of Party Poopers Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will have a great opportunity to play party poopers as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 clash in Dubai International Stadium. Punjab are almost knocked out of the tournament as they stand at third from bottom in the league standings with eight points; nonetheless, they can very well help RCB consolidate their third spot position, who have 14 points to their tally and closely followed by KKR at fourth position. If KKR lose, then they will lose two crucial points and the gap between the two sides will increase. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will gain nothing from it.

Knights all-rounder Venkatesh has caught everyone’s attention with his fearless strokeplay against genuine pace but Bishnoi’s wrist spin has troubled the best in the business during the last two editions.

It will be the biggest match-up in the game which is very important for KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings if they have any intentions of staying afloat in the competition. Rahul had admitted after the defeat against Mumbai that his team has not played well under pressure and needs to put up a better fight.

The poor show from the middle-order has also hurt them badly as only Rahul (422 runs) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (332 runs) have found some form. ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, with 193 runs from 10 games, has been the biggest disappointment.

For KKR, Venkatesh’s (126 runs at strike rate of 144 plus) mastery against spin has not yet been a topic of discussion but it will be interesting to see if he can survive the first spell of Shami and Arshdeep. Also, how he tackles Bishnoi and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar during the middle overs will be keenly observed. Venkatesh will certainly like to put up a strong show which will get him a fat contract during the big IPL auction next year.

KKR have also made one correct move by sending Nitish Rana up the order as he is a far better player of spin bowling than his skipper Eoin Morgan. The strategy paid dividends in their win against Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament.

What: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 39

When: October 1, Friday

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Teams Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena. Match Starts: 7:30 pm IST.

