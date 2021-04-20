IPL 2021: Kris Srikkanth Dubs Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan 'Most Valuable Player'

Despite consistency being their trademark for the last five seasons, the Sunrisers Hyderabad side has underwhelmed expectations in the 14th edition of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having lost all three of their matches so far, the Orange Army will have to reconfigure their strategies for the upcoming fixtures if they want a change in pace, especially on their middle-order, which has been a weak link so far.

The silver lining of the side, however, has been Rashid Khan, the Afghani cricketer who was picked up by the Sunrisers in 2017 after garnering a reputation for being an excellent spinner with a track record for pulling his side out of some rough spots.

His efforts in the recent season were praised by former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth, who tweeted about Khan’s ‘amazing bowling’ that restricted the Mumbai Indians side to 150 in their third match of the series on Saturday, April 17.

@rashidkhan_19 you are by far the most valuable player in the IPL ever! Absolute amazing bowling which helped the @SunRisers to restrict @mipaltan to 150 odd! Chepaulk becoming the epicenter for thrillers this #IPL2021 #SRHvMI, the tweet read, fervently in support of Khan.

The Afghani cricketer has been working hard in pulling his side up, but hasn’t had much success alone as the side’s middle order falls apart rather quickly after the dismissal of top batsmen Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner’s dismissal.

The Sunrisers hope to make a quick return in their next face-off against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, April 21.

