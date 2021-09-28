IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya Withdraws Run Out Appeal Against KL Rahul, Hailed for 'Spirit of Cricket'

Krunal Pandya was hailed for withdrawing his run out appeal against KL Rahul in view of the spirit of cricket shown by him and his captain Rohit Sharma. The 30-year-old had removed the bails with KL Rahul yards out of the crease, but it wasn’t that easy. He had collected the ball in a freakish way after Chris Gayle had hit it straight to Rahul at non-striker’s end. It then ricocheted to Krunal who removed the bails in a jiffy. Umpire too moved upstairs as Krunal appealed for the run out, but later withdrew. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma too seconded his actions, asking the umpire not to take it further.

Letting go KL Rahul in such a crucial juncture could have been fatal for Mumbai as they are in a must-win situation against Punjab. Fortunately, Rahul didn’t stay long and departed quickly thereafter. Krunal has been trolled mercilessly so far for his poor performance in the IPL so far, a winless streak on Mumbai’s part hadn’t helped matters either. His poor form with bat and ball has been a cannon fodder to his detractors who are making the most of his bad run on social media.

Earlier Kieron Pollard had become the only cricketer to complete a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Pollard, who plays for Mumbai Indians, achieved the feat against Punjab Kings. The West Indian managed to remove KL Rahul and his own compatriot Chris Gayle to achieve this feat in space of few balls. Pollard was handed the over at a stage when Mumbai were struggling to get quick wickets. They had removed Mandeep Singh, but the big fish: KL Rahul was looking good. Kudos to Pollard, Mumbai triggered a mini collapse in Punjab ranks as they were reduced to 50/4.

