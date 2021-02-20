- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Explains David Miller’s Retention With Rajasthan Royals
The Proteas middle-order batsman featured in just one game during the season opener, last year. He was run out for a diamond duck in his solitary appearance against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 20, 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara has explained why Rajasthan Royals decided to hold on to South African batsman David Miller for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The current Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket believes that the limited-overs specialist can be quite dangerous in the shortest format. The Proteas middle-order batsman featured in just one game during the season opener, last year. He was run out for a diamond duck in his solitary appearance against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
IPL Auction 2021: Full Squads of All Eight IPL Teams Post Auction
While speaking during a virtual press conference recently, as per ANI, Sangakkara described Miller as a fantastic player who has all the "weapons" to become one of RR’s most important batsmen, especially in the middle and death period. On being asked if the South African swashbuckler will get a fair chance in the upcoming IPL 2021 season, Sangakkara said that Miller’s presence provides the side a lot of advantage.
The Sri Lanka veteran said that being a left-hander finisher, Miller is also blessed with the ability to punish the attack. He pointed out that Miller is also someone with great character and it's wonderful to have him around in a team. He further said that he brings a lot to the side in terms of advantage and that’s why when he will get a chance he will prove really good for RR.
Arjun Tendulkar Thanks Mumbai Indians, Says Was Childhood Dream to Play for Them
Sangakkara added that performances cannot be guaranteed but the result will follow if one follows the process.The explosive batsman showcased his worth in the last T20 game against Pakistan which Sangakkara spoke about as well. Miller, famous for his power-hitting, hammered an unbeaten 85 off 45 balls with the help of five boundaries and seven sixes. Sangakkara opined that Miller’s innings helped South Africa out of a very difficult situation. At the time, South Africa was 65 for seven in the 3rd T20I.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking