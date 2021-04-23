- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Hails Devdutt Padikkal's 'Exceptional Innings'
The Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket was all-praise for the 20-year-old RCB cricketer, hailing his 'exceptional innings' against the RR side on Thursday
- ANI
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 11:40 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara lavished praise on Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton and helped the team register a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
Padikkal’s unbeaten 101 and Kohli’s 72 not out helped RCB beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets, thus registering their fourth straight win in the ongoing tournament.
“I thought it was an exceptional innings. He played really, really well. He played the shots that he knew he could play and he kind of anticipated some of the deliveries that were going to be bowled with the fields set. I thought he showed a lot of maturity to bat through,” said Sangakkara in a virtual press conference.
“Of course, he was batting with Virat so you know there’s a lot of conversation out there, talking about what to do and how to do it. And it was an exceptional innings; very, very impressive,” he added.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
RCB didn’t lose a wicket as they managed to chase the target quite comfortably in the end. Sangakkara wants Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers to read the game a little bit better to be ahead in the match. “In terms of our bowling to have slightly better defensive options to try and anticipate and read the game a little bit better to what the batsman might do,” he said.
“So we got to kind of change our thinking a little bit on that and have a little more tactical nous when it comes to executing the game plan. But it’s about playing good hard positive cricket, enjoying yourself and really expressing yourself, that’s the mantra here,” he added. The former Sri Lanka skipper feels when wickets are flat like in Wankhede it requires a joint effort from bowlers, batsmen and fielders to ensure the things are right in place.
“But at the same time execution is really, really important, especially on wickets that are quite flat and it has to be a joint effort between the batsman and bowler and also the fielding. So we’ve got to get things right,” said Sangakkara. “We gotta get better really quickly. It’s only been four games, but you know, games can go by quite quickly so we’ve got a lot of thinking to do. First recover quickly and then get back to play some good cricket that we know we can,” he added.
Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule