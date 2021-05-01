IPL 2021: Kyle Jamieson Wishes to Learn Hindi from Yuzvendra Chahal

India’s celebrated leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is an entertaining and warm personality who loves to entertain the fans both on and off the field. Chahal shares a good camaraderie with Royal Challengers Bangalore's new recurrent Kyle Jamieson and the two seem to have formed a good bonding with each other.

On April 30, Friday, Chahal gave a glimpse of his goofiness and witty side on his official Instagram handle as he posted a picture with the New Zealand seamer. In the candid snap, both Chahal and Jamieson can be seen having a light-hearted conversation. Meanwhile, it was the captain that stole all the limelight and left the netizens in splits.

Via the caption, the leg-spinner informed that after New Zealand’s veteran cricketer Martin Guptill, Jamieson also wants to learn Hindi language from him. Notably, Guptill and Chahal made headlines in the early 2020 during the Indian tour of New Zealand. In a viral video from last year, Guptill used a Hindi cuss word when Chahal asked him to show what he has learned from him.

Thus, the caption of Chahal's post brought back all the hilarious memories for the cricket fans. New Zealand’s cricketer Tim Southee also took note of the post by Chahal and warned his National teammate Jamieson to never learn Hindi from the Indian leg-spinner.

Meanwhile, both Chahal and Jamieson are yet to live up to their reputation in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The bowlers thus far have failed to pick regular wickets for the team and are going through a lean patch with the ball. However, in contrast, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore is experiencing a dream run in the ongoing T20 Extravaganza.

The team is proudly sitting at the third position in the points table with a stunning five wins from six matches. They are just behind Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, who are positioned at first and second place respectively, due to a better run rate.

