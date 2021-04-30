- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Lalit Yadav Reveals Delhi Capitals' Plan to Keep Andre Russell Quiet
Delhi Capitals tried to keep Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell away from facing spinners too frequently during their Indian match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
- IANS
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 4:02 PM IST
Delhi Capitals tried to keep Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell away from facing spinners too frequently during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, says allrounder Lalit Yadav.
“We had a plan that we would not bowl spinners much in front of Andre Russell. We had a plan of bowling Ishant, Rabada and Avesh to him and implementing bouncers and yorkers against him,” said Yadav in the post-match press conference on Thursday.
Russell walked to the middle in the 11th over after Yadav dismissed KKR captain Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine for ducks. He eventually scored 45 from the 27 balls, pushing KKR to 154/6. However, DC won the match by seven wickets.
This was the third consecutive match in which Yadav made a significant contribution with the bat or ball. He said that being able to play regularly and the fact that he has played in domestic cricket with many of the senior members of the squads helps in building confidence.
“Confidence increases when you are able to contribute to the side’s cause. Cricket is all about how we think and how positive one can remain,” said Yadav.
“I have played domestic cricket for Delhi, there are some Delhi players in this franchise like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. I have a good bonding with them, we have played together in domestic cricket so that is working well for me in this franchise,” he said.
