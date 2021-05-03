'Last Time we See David Warner in an Orange Army Shirt' - South Africa Legend Makes Huge Prediction

Dale Steyn thinks that IPL 2021 will be the last time fans will see David Warner turn out of Sunrisers Hyderabad following the developments in the past couple of days. Warner, a day after being axed as SRH captain, was also dropped from their match against Rajasthan Royals despite not done much wrong with the bat.

The change in guard seems to have been necessitated after SRH lost five of their first six matches of the season with Kane Williamson replacing Warner. And for being dropped altogether, maintaining ‘team balance’ was the reason given by the franchise.

But Steyn, himself a former SRH star, reckons there’s a lot more going behind the curtains and the repercussions will be massive. “I think this will be the last time we see David Warner in an orange army (SRH) shirt,” Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.

He also wondered whether criticism of SRH ‘selectors’ for dropping Manish Pandey earlier in the season what the main reason behind Warner falling out of favour with the team management.

Meanwhile, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss on Sunday made it all but clear that Warner may have to warm the benches for some time to come.

“Difficult decision, big decision but we wanted to try and change the makeup of the team. Try and help our bowlers with a few extra overs from another bowler. We want to stick with the same team, rather than dropping players from one or two matches,” Bayliss said.

The change in leadership though has brought no change in SRH fortunes as they succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season, losing to Rajasthan Royals in Delhi.

The bottom-placed team next face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

