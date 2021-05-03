- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
'Last Time we See David Warner in an Orange Army Shirt' - South Africa Legend Makes Huge Prediction
Relieved of captaincy and sacked from playing 11, is David Warner's time with Sunrisers Hyderabad coming to an end?
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
Dale Steyn thinks that IPL 2021 will be the last time fans will see David Warner turn out of Sunrisers Hyderabad following the developments in the past couple of days. Warner, a day after being axed as SRH captain, was also dropped from their match against Rajasthan Royals despite not done much wrong with the bat.
The change in guard seems to have been necessitated after SRH lost five of their first six matches of the season with Kane Williamson replacing Warner. And for being dropped altogether, maintaining ‘team balance’ was the reason given by the franchise.
But Steyn, himself a former SRH star, reckons there’s a lot more going behind the curtains and the repercussions will be massive. “I think this will be the last time we see David Warner in an orange army (SRH) shirt,” Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.
He also wondered whether criticism of SRH ‘selectors’ for dropping Manish Pandey earlier in the season what the main reason behind Warner falling out of favour with the team management.
Meanwhile, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss on Sunday made it all but clear that Warner may have to warm the benches for some time to come.
“Difficult decision, big decision but we wanted to try and change the makeup of the team. Try and help our bowlers with a few extra overs from another bowler. We want to stick with the same team, rather than dropping players from one or two matches,” Bayliss said.
The change in leadership though has brought no change in SRH fortunes as they succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season, losing to Rajasthan Royals in Delhi.
The bottom-placed team next face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule