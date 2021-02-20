IPL 2021: League Stages Could be Held in One Venue, Hints Delhi Capitals Owner According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the IPL GC is mulling the possibility of conducting entire league stages of the tournament in Mumbai, before moving to Ahemdabad for the knockouts. The revelation was made by Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, during a chat.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the IPL GC is mulling the possibility of conducting entire league stages of the tournament in Mumbai, before moving to Ahemdabad for the knockouts. The revelation was made by Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, during a chat.

ALSO READ - After Talking About Depression, Virat Kohli Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Helped Him Recover

"From what I'm hearing and seeing, if England can come and tour, if the ISL (Indian Super League) can happen all in Goa, if Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over competition) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 competition) can happen across venues, I can't fathom the IPL moving out of India," Jindal said. "I do believe the IPL will happen in India.

"I believe they're contemplating whether to have the league phase at one venue (city) and playoffs at another venue. There's a lot of chatter about Mumbai being possibly being one venue because it has three grounds (Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium) and enough practice facilities, and Motera (Ahmedabad) hosting the knockouts, but it's all unverified, it's all just what I am hearing."

But if that does happen, that could be advantageous for Delhi Capitals, feels Jindal. "If you look at our selection of Steven Smith, we felt the wickets in Mumbai will suit his style of batting."

"The fact that we have so many Mumbai boys - Prithvi [Shaw], Jinks [Ajinkya Rahane], Shreyas [Iyer] helps. Mumbai has true bounce, the ball moves a bit because it's on the coast, and all that played a role. The other option is being mulled right now is, why not open up all venues, go everywhere and show the world we're ready for the T20 World Cup? They [BCCI] are still unsure, I think it all depends on how the covid situation plays out in India over the next two weeks."

VVS Laxman, mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, said "things were still uncertain regarding venues", while Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders, echoed Laxman.

On the other hand, Kumble said, "We're extremely delighted with what we could manage," Kumble said. "We had the largest purse which meant people would chase us and keep upping the price, but the squad looks like what we wanted. We have all bases covered. If the tournament's going to be in India, we have all options covered. If in case it moves out, we wanted to cover those options as well [at the auction]."

ALSO READ - Who is Kaviya Maran? The ‘SRH Auction Girl' that Got Fans Talking on Social Media

Mysore, meanwhile, said: "Every team you can see has gone for that balance to adapt to whatever conditions we're given. These are unusual times and we're all very supportive of the BCCI. That the IPL was held itself was fantastic given the pandemic. If it happens in India, we're supportive of working through that and if it's elsewhere too. Most important the collective effort towards the tournament happening and in the most unimpeded way."