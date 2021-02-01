IPL 2021 Likely to Start from April 11, To be Held After Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

According to fresh set of reports, the 2021 edition of IPL will begin on April 11, after the conclusion of women's one-day tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The final of the league could be held either on June 5 or June 6. The final call will be taken by the IPL governing council. As per an official in the BCCI, the priority is to give enough rest to the players.

“The final decision will be taken by IPL GC but 11th April is the tentative date to start IPL 2021. The series against England finishes in March and players will get a good break with 11th April start for IPL 14th,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying to The Times of India (TOI).

With the England home series starting on February 5 in Chennai, it will end on March 28. That means an April 11 start to the IPL will give the players a rest of at least two weeks before the IPL kicks off. IPL GC, Arun Dhumal is also confident of hosting the IPL in India this time around after the last edition was held in the UAE, due to Covid-19.

“We are working on having the IPL in India and we are hopeful that we would be able to organize it. We are not even thinking of a back-up also at this point in time, we are wanting to do it here,” he stated. Meanwhile, the mini-auction for the IPL this year is likely to be held on February 18, and with the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy over, a lot of players will be under the radar of different teams.