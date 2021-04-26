IPL 2021: List of all Super Over Clashes Across IPL Editions

IPL over the years has seen many close battles between teams. Some of them so close, that after the end of 40 overs, there is nothing to choose between the two teams as they end on the same score. In such situations, both teams engage in a one-over battle, called the super over. Sunday’s contest between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was no different as they ended on 159.

For DC, Axar Patel bowled excellently, to restrict SRH batsmen Kane Williamson and David Warner to eight runs. Meanwhile, the Delhi pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant made nine in their over, to take their side over the finish line.

Cricketnext takes a look at some of the instances of super overs in previous editions of the IPL:

The first such instance happened in 2009, between KKR and RR. Both the teams ended on 150 after their respective 20 overs, and faced off in a super over. For KKR, Chris Gayle smashed three fours to take their score to 15. But Yusuf Pathan hit the required 16 runs in just four balls against Ajantha Mendis.

In the following season, PBKS, formerly known as KXIP, tied a match against CSK as they ended on a total of 136. It was Punjab, who won the match eventually, chasing down 10 runs against Muttiah Muralitharan, in just four balls.

Date Teams Venue Match Score Super Over Winner 25/04/2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 159 Delhi Capitals 18/10/2020 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dubai 176 Punjab Kings 18/10/2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 163 Kolkata Knight Riders 29/09/2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dubai 201 Royal Challengers Bangalore 20/09/2020 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dubai 157 Delhi Capitals 02/05/2019 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 162 Mumbai Indians 30/03/2019 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 185 Delhi Capitals 29/04/2017 Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians Rajkot 153 Mumbai Indians 21/04/2015 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 191 Punjab Kings 29/04/2014 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 152 Rajasthan Royals 07/04/2013 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 130 Sunrisers Hyderabad 16/04/2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Bangalore 152 Royal Challengers Bangalore 21/03/2010 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 136 Punjab Kings 23/04/2009 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Cape Town 150 Rajasthan Royals

The next tied match happened only in 2013, this time between RCB and DC. Both the teams had managed to score 152. The former needed 12 runs to win in their super over. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. After a modest start, de Villiers took the matters in his own hands and smashed the last two balls for sixes to win the match for his side. RCB featured in yet another super over the same year, this time against SRH. But this time the luck wasn’t on their side. They failed to chase down 20 in the over.

Come 2014, RR registered a win against KKR in the super over. The star of the match was Steve Smith, who took his team over the line, after both teams had ended on the score of 152.

Cut to 2017, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians were also involved in a super over, where Jasprit Bumrah took his side to a win. Both the sides ended up scoring 153.

In 2019, DC won their super over contest against KKR. Kagiso Rabada displayed his skills with the ball as teams had scored 185 in Mumbai. This season featured another such super over where MI fought it out against SRH. Mumbai went on to win the match.

2020 saw as many as four super overs being played between teams. In fact, the battle between MI and PBKS saw two super overs being played in the same match. But in the end latter picked up a win. Interestingly, earlier in the same data, KKR had registered a super over win against SRH in the afternoon match. Apart from that RCB and MI also played out a tie, where Bangalore emerged winners. Also, Delhi won a super over tie against PBKS.

