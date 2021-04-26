- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
CHE
BLR122/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Chennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: List of all Super Over Clashes Across IPL Editions
Cricketnext takes a look at some of the instances of super overs in previous editions of the IPL:
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 8:08 AM IST
IPL over the years has seen many close battles between teams. Some of them so close, that after the end of 40 overs, there is nothing to choose between the two teams as they end on the same score. In such situations, both teams engage in a one-over battle, called the super over. Sunday’s contest between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was no different as they ended on 159.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Withdraws from League to Support Family in Fight Against Covid-19
For DC, Axar Patel bowled excellently, to restrict SRH batsmen Kane Williamson and David Warner to eight runs. Meanwhile, the Delhi pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant made nine in their over, to take their side over the finish line.
Cricketnext takes a look at some of the instances of super overs in previous editions of the IPL:
The first such instance happened in 2009, between KKR and RR. Both the teams ended on 150 after their respective 20 overs, and faced off in a super over. For KKR, Chris Gayle smashed three fours to take their score to 15. But Yusuf Pathan hit the required 16 runs in just four balls against Ajantha Mendis.
In the following season, PBKS, formerly known as KXIP, tied a match against CSK as they ended on a total of 136. It was Punjab, who won the match eventually, chasing down 10 runs against Muttiah Muralitharan, in just four balls.
The next tied match happened only in 2013, this time between RCB and DC. Both the teams had managed to score 152. The former needed 12 runs to win in their super over. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. After a modest start, de Villiers took the matters in his own hands and smashed the last two balls for sixes to win the match for his side. RCB featured in yet another super over the same year, this time against SRH. But this time the luck wasn’t on their side. They failed to chase down 20 in the over.
Come 2014, RR registered a win against KKR in the super over. The star of the match was Steve Smith, who took his team over the line, after both teams had ended on the score of 152.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: SRH Selectors Decided to Drop Manish Pandey, It Was a Harsh Call – David Warner
Cut to 2017, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians were also involved in a super over, where Jasprit Bumrah took his side to a win. Both the sides ended up scoring 153.
In 2019, DC won their super over contest against KKR. Kagiso Rabada displayed his skills with the ball as teams had scored 185 in Mumbai. This season featured another such super over where MI fought it out against SRH. Mumbai went on to win the match.
2020 saw as many as four super overs being played between teams. In fact, the battle between MI and PBKS saw two super overs being played in the same match. But in the end latter picked up a win. Interestingly, earlier in the same data, KKR had registered a super over win against SRH in the afternoon match. Apart from that RCB and MI also played out a tie, where Bangalore emerged winners. Also, Delhi won a super over tie against PBKS.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule