IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live Score, Today's Match Updates: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings in Battle for Top Spot

DC vs CSK Live Score: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they have opted bowl
Will we witness another Ravindra Jadeja special tonight?
DC vs CSK Live Score: Chennai vs Delhi Previous Match
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings kicked off their IPL 2021 season by facing each other at Wankhede and in that match, DC beat CSK by seven wickets to start their season in a grand fashion. MATCH DETAILS
IPL 2021 Live Updates: Delhi vs Chennai - Head to Head Record
Delhi Capitals have won in the last three meetings between the two teams in IPL. However, with 15 wins in 23 meetings, CSK have dominated DC over the years. MS Dhoni & Co. will be eager to bring an end to DC's winning streak against them
IPL 2021 Live Updates: Stroke-making will get better in Dubai and Delhi will need their top-order batsmen, including Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Prithvi Shaw, to fire as they get into the business end of the tournament. Despite the absence of their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury, Delhi have done well so far.
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live: However, Delhi batsmen struggled to get going in the last two games. While against KKR, DC lost wickets regularly and couldn’t get the acceleration, Pant and Shreyas Iyer came to the rescue in their last game after a top-order collapse in the slow conditions of Sharjah.
DC vs CSK Live Score: Just like CSK, Delhi too have 18 points from nine wins and three losses from their 12 games. After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi bounced back with a four-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: However, apart from Thakur, none of the bowlers could stop the marauding RR batsmen and they would look to quickly forget their last outing before taking on Delhi. Led by Rishabh Pant, DC have looked determined to complete the job after finishing runners-up last year.
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live: He has formed a formidable pairing with South African great Faf du Plessis at the top, while the likes of Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni have chipped in and bailed out the team whenever required. In the bowling department too, pacers Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur have been among wickets, while Jadeja and Ali have used their spin wisely.
DC vs CSK Live Score: CSK’s batting has been sensational this season with Ruturaj Gaikwad being in the form of his life as he tops the batting chart with 508 runs. It was his 60-ball unbeaten 101 that had powered CSK to 189-4 against RR and even though the team lost the match, Gaikwad remains the biggest threat for any opposition.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: It was their first defeat in the UAE and third from 12 matches this season as CSK bowlers found the going tough with dew setting in the second half, making the chase slightly easier for the RR batting unit. Dhoni’s men will have to adapt to the conditions quickly to avoid any such hiccup in the play-offs.
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live: After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Despite posting 189-4, CSK failed to defend the score as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube scripted a sensational chase to overhaul the target in 17.3 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: Former champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL on Monday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 50 of IPL 2021. In this match Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. A win here would almost guarantee the top spot.
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK, Live Score: Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals recovered from their close defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders with an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in what were testing conditions in Sharjah on Saturday. Their latest opponents Chennai Super Kings are smarting from a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. The two teams have been trading places at the top-two spots in IPL 2021 standings and are the first two to make the playoffs this season.
Saturday’s results – DC winning and CSK losing – mean both the teams are now level on points but Chennai are at the top thanks to a better net run-rate. This sets up their latest meeting in the ongoing season nicely. And also brings us to the big question: Will they rest their first-choice players and give chances to those patiently waiting for that in the dug-out?
Well, that may be a little tricky thing to do considering what’s at stake. Both will be eyeing to finish among the top-two but neither is confirmed to take the spot, yet. But whoever wins on Monday, will ensure that, and ensure two shots at making the final.
So will either of DC or CSK risk not fielding their best eleven? Agreed, they already are in the playoffs but wouldn’t it be prudent to make changes once a top-two spot is confirmed?
DC made just one change to their eleven for the MI clash – a fit-again Prithvi Shaw replacing Lalit Yadav. Will they take the field with the same eleven or maybe bring in Sam Billings known for his big hitting in place of Steve Smith considering the clash is taking place in Dubai?
Also, will they rest Avesh Khan to keep him fresh and bring in either Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma into the mix. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have played in all their matches so far and hence, they can also be given a break with Ben Dwarshuis and Tom Curran getting a game instead.
DC vs CSK Match Details
The DC vs CSK match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, October 3, at 03:30 PM IST.
