KKR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Varun Chakravarthy Removes Prithvi Shaw on 18

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: An excellent start from Varun Chakravarthy. Two runs and the big wicket of Prithvi Shaw in it. DC 34/1 in five overs.
DC vs KKR Live Score: OUT! Prithvi Shaw trapped lbw on 18. Varun Chakravarthy strikes with his very first delivery to land the first major blow of the night on Delhi Capitals. A googly and Shaw misses with the ball crashing on the front pad. He discussed about reviewing the decision but decided against it. Shaw scored 18. DC 32/1 in 4.1 overs
KKR vs DC Live Score: Gabbar joins the fun. Sunil Narine delivers a juicy full toss and all Shikhar Dhawan had to do was time it over deep backward square leg for a six. The second is full and Dhawan slog sweeps it over backward square leg again for another six. 14 runs from the over. DC 32/0 in 4 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw has had enough. He takes the aerial route and launches Shakib Al Hasan high into the Sharjah night sky for the first six of the match. And then follows that with fierce cut for a four. 12 runs from the over. DC 18/0 in 3 overs.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Lockie Ferguson joins from the other end. Pitches it full and outside off and Prithvi Shaw will feat on this as he crashes it through covers for a four. Ferguson comes back and shortens his length while increasing his pace too. Just one off his next five. Five runs from the over. DC 6/0 in 2 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Not much bounce available. Shakib Al Hasan is a tidy bowler and he does just that. Just one single in his first over, to Prithvi Shaw. DC 1/0 in 1 over.
Shakib Al Hasan with the new ball. On strike is Prithvi Shaw. Here we go.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Out walk the two umpires and so do Knight Riders cricketers led by their captain Eoin Morgan. Out walk the two Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.
KKR vs DC Live Score: So here we are. Prithvi Shaw receiving some last-minute throwdowns from Mohammed Kaif even as Kolkata Knight Riders finalise strategy with players in a huddle.
Rishabh Pant at the toss: We would have bowled first but that's something we cannot control. We needed an extra batsman, so Marcus Stoinis comes in. We are in great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also.
Eoin Morgan at the toss: There might be dew factor later on. We are confident as a side. Guys know their roles inside out, so hoping to come here today and produce something close to that.
DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Team Changes, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders are unchanged but Delhi Capitals have shored up their batting with the inclusion of Marcus Stoinis who replaces Tom Curran.
KKR vs DC Live Score, Match Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan wins the coin toss and opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
Sunil Gavaskar's Pitch Report: "Scoring runs won't be easy. Low-scoring match. The team chasing has won here, so I feel the captain winning toss should invite the opponent to bat first."
Pitch Report: "This has been a productive surface for the fast bowlers. Bowling cutters, bowling into the wicket, it never goes over the stumps. Both teams have great spin options. Ultimately it's also a very challenging wicket when the ball starts to get really soft," Batting legend Matthew Hayden.
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk/captain), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel
DC vs KKR in 2021 so far: This is the third time these two teams are clashing this season. Their first meeting was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets. Next time, they locked horns in Sharjah where KKR recorded a close three-wicket win.
Tonight, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against last-year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 playoffs!
KKR vs DC Live Score, Qualifier 2, IPL 2021 Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. While KKR are unchanged for the second qualifier, DC have brought in allrounder Marcus Stoinis for Tom Curran.
Countering the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rahul Tripathi and finding the motivation after their Qualifier 1 loss to three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the two factors that could decide whether Delhi Capitals are able to secure a berth in the IPL 2021 final or not later on Wednesday.
Even as prolific DC opener Ptithvi Shaw has said that the players need to “back each other in this moment”, much could depend on how Ravichandran Ashwin is able to bottle up Tripathi in the make-or-break clash at the Sharjah Cricket Ground later on Wednesday in Qualifier 2.
Tripathi has been a big reason behind KKR’s batting prowess this season, with the batter emerging the top scorer for his franchise with 383 runs. However, he has been susceptible to spin this season, getting dismissed four times to it in UAE. Having already dismissed him once this season, Ashwin will look to do the same on Wednesday.
Shaw said that besides the key clash between Tripathi and Ashwin to look forward to, DC would also hope to bring the same camaraderie and team work, which helped them top the league stage of IPL 2021.
“I think the main thing is to back each other in this moment. If a player has not done really well, I think you should back that guy. And this loss is for everyone. It’s not because of a single player. You know as a team, we take it as a team. If we win or lose, we take it as a team. So yes, we’ll take this loss (in Qualifier 1 against CSK) and try and come back stronger,” Shaw has said.
It is 1-1 when it comes to DC’s record against KKR this season. While the Rishabh Pant-led side beat KKR comfortably in the India leg of IPL 2021, they came back strongly in UAE as they held their nerves to win by three wickets.
Despite the loss against CSK, there were many positives from the night, including Shaw’s electric 60 that helped DC get off to a flier.
Chasing has been the way to go in Sharjah and Pant would hope the toss goes in his favour, with chasing teams winning five out of the seven games in Sharjah this season.
Spin will again be the key on the slow surface. Ashwin has kept things tight in UAE, and DC would hope their slow bowlers strangle the opposition if conditions turn out to be in their favour.
The Shikhar Dhawan-Shaw show is known for its blockbuster starts, and how the DC openers fare will gain even more importance in Sharjah. Teams that have scored more runs in the powerplay have won eight out of the nine games in Sharjah this season, so flying out of the blocks in classic Shikhar-Shaw style will be of prime importance.
The ground has been a happy hunting ground DC, with their win percentage of 71.43 being joint best amongst all IPL teams at the venue.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking