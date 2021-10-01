IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings Win Toss And Opt to Bowl First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan at toss: There's no advantage chasing. Both Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell have been monitored and we'll take a call on them. The wicket doesn't look too bad, we'll have to adapt to these conditions and play well.
KL Rahul at toss: The wicket has been quite tricky, some days it's 180, other days it's 150. It could be tricky to bat first, so better the opposition sets the target. Our bowling group has done well, but the batting hasn't fired, but it's another opportunity for us.
KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy
PBKS Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
KKR Team Changes: Lockie Ferguson and Sandeep Warrier are out. In walk Tim Seifert and Shivam Mavi
PBKS Team Changes: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh and Harpreet Brar are out. Fabian Allen, Mayank Agarwal and Shanrukh Khan are in.
KKR vs PBKS, Match Toss: Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Dubai Pitch Report: There's nice grass covering and the surface is very hard. Thrice a team batting first has won and as many times a team bowling first have won. The average score is 159, there are no demons and the batters can trust this surface. From a bowling point of view, you have to get your length right. Win toss, bat first - As per Simon Doull and Kevin Pietersen.
Debut News: New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert set to make his Kolkata Knight Riders debut today.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan
Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.
IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS live score: Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. The KL Rahul-led PBKS have made three changes to their eleven – Fabian Allen in for Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal in for Mandeep Singh and Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar. KKR have also made two changes – Tim Seifert replaces Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi comes in for Sandeep Warrier.
Punjab Kings are still in playoffs contention despite their poor run of form in IPL 2021 but they can affect the chances of other teams including Kolkata Knight Riders whom they face tonight. Punjab are almost knocked out of the tournament as they stand at third from the bottom with eight points. They can help RCB consolidate their third spot position, who have 14 points to their tally and closely followed by KKR at fourth position. If KKR lose, then they will lose two crucial points and the gap between the two sides will increase.
KKR allrounder Venkatesh has caught everyone’s attention with his fearless strokeplay against genuine pace but Bishnoi’s wrist spin has troubled the best in the business during the last two editions.
It will be the biggest match-up in the game which is very important for KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings if they have any intentions of staying afloat in the competition. Rahul had admitted after the defeat against Mumbai that his team has not played well under pressure and needs to put up a better fight.
The poor show from the middle-order has also hurt them badly as only Rahul (422 runs) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (332 runs) have found some form. And with Chris Gayle withdrawing from the league citing bubble-fatigue, their batting has been weakened.
For KKR, Venkatesh’s mastery against spin has not yet been a topic of discussion but it will be interesting to see if he can survive the first spell of Shami and Arshdeep. Also, how he tackles Bishnoi and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar during the middle overs will be keenly observed. Venkatesh will certainly like to put up a strong show which will get him a fat contract during the big IPL auction next year.
KKR have also made one correct move by sending Nitish Rana up the order as he is a far better player of spin bowling than his skipper Eoin Morgan. The strategy paid dividends in their win against Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament.
