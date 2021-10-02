IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs DC, Today’s Match Updates: Delhi Opt to Bowl, Prithvi in for Lalit Yadav; Jayant Replaces Rahul Chahar

MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Last five results
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
IPL 2021 Live Score: MI vs DC previous game
In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in Chennai.
Here's what happened at the toss.
🚨 Toss Update from Sharjah 🚨@DelhiCapitals have elected to bowl against @mipaltan. #VIVOIPL #MIvDC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2021
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Kqs548PStW pic.twitter.com/ERJAloH0vF
MI vs DC Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
IPL 2021 Live Score: Rishabh Pant has won the toss for Delhi Capitals and they will bowl first.
Here's Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals' head-to-head record
Hello & welcome from Sharjah for Match 46 of the #VIVOIPL 👋— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2021
It's the @ImRo45-led @mipaltan who square off against @RishabhPant17's @DelhiCapitals. 👌 👌 #MIvDC
Which team are you rooting for❓ 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tYCcBUFVlu
MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered, returning with 10 wickets so far in the UAE leg, at a time MI’s spin bowling has flopped. On conditions aiding slow bowlers, it remains to be seen how the likes of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya make it count.
IPL 2021 Live Score: The big-hitting Kieron Pollard also looked in the groove with a seven-ball 15 not out to play the finisher’s role. Tiwary’s resolute knock would mean that he would retain his place and it remains to be seen whether Sharma gives another opportunity to the out-of-form Ishan Kishan.
MI vs DC Live Updates: Star openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock also have not been able to convert their starts, putting pressure on the middle-order. The silver lining for the IPL heavyweights was the struggling middle-order turning it around with Saurabh Tiwary (45) and Hardik Pandya (40) securing a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.
MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai, on the other hand, would look to stay in the race after securing their first win from four matches in the second phase of IPL. Batting has been a big letdown for the record five-time IPL champions as Surya Kumar Yadav is horribly out of form with scores of 0, 8, 5, 3 in the UAE leg.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (hamstring) may take longer to be back. With the sluggish conditions on offer, DC’s spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would look to make inroads.
MI vs DC Live Updates: That none in the star-studded Rishabh Pant-led Delhi batting lineup managed to get a six in their stipulated 20 overs, highlighted how difficult stroke-making was. Delhi managed just 127/9 as the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer tightened the noose. It was only Steve Smith (39 off 34 balls), who replaced an injured Prithvi Shaw, and Pant (39 off 36 balls), who got some runs while their lower middle-order managed only 13 runs. The outing was however an aberration for the Delhi batsmen who have done well so far and they would hope that Shaw is fit and back in the playing XI.
MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Lying second with 16 points from 11 games, the target for the last season’s runners-up would be to finish in top-two, which will give them two shots at reaching the final. For a team that looked at ease all along, it was their first defeat in the UAE leg — and three from 11 matches this season — as Delhi struggled to get going against KKR bowlers who made full use of the slow surface after opting to bowl.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back after a blip in the last match, while a struggling Mumbai Indians unit will hope to hold on to their new-found momentum in the first of Saturday’s IPL double headers here. Having virtually sealed their playoff berth with eight wins, Delhi were done in by the sluggish conditions of Sharjah, as an all-round Kolkata Knight Riders trumped them by three wickets in a low-scoring affair.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match number 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. In this match last year's fnialists, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2021, MI vs DC, Live Score: Delhi Capitals, who are just one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs, will up against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 2 at 3:30 pm. The Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals fixture will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. DC, led by Rishab Pant, are have 16 points in the kitty. Delhi will come into this match after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders as their prolific batters were contained by the KKR spinners on a sluggish Sharjah surface. This should give the Mumbai Indians a lot of hope as they seem to have found some form with their win in their last match.
Mumbai Indians will have to win all their upcoming matches if they are looking for a top-four finish. MI have 10 points next to their name and are 6th on the table.
MI vs DC Telecast
The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match in India.
MI vs DC Live Streaming
The match between MI vs DC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.
MI vs DC Match Details
The MI vs DC match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2, at 03:30 PM IST.
MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-Captain: Steve Smith
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant
All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Trent Boult
MI vs DC Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
