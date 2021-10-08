IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs DC Today's Match Updates: Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Positive Finish

RCB vs DC Live Updates: DC has a strong batting line-up despite the inconsistency of Prithvi Shaw, who most often seems to blow hot and cold while Shikhar Dhawan (501 runs from 13 innings) has shown his value at the top. Shreyas Iyer and Pant too have rescued the team few times but they will seek more consistency. Delhi has a potent bowling attack.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi team, on the other hand, has been in formidable form, winning four of the last five matches and will look to end things on a high in the league phase before going into the qualifier. Skipper Pant has come in for criticism for being over-aggressive and it has to be seen if he shows a sense of restraint and makes bigger contributions.
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live: Despite possessing a formidable batting line-up that includes AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal apart from Kohli, RCB couldn’t chase down a below-par 141-7 against SRH and they would need to sort out their batting before entering the knockout stage. Maxwell has been in scintillating form for RCB after a moderate run in 2020 and can turn things around single-handedly as can de Villiers. Maxwell has worked on his temperament and he is no longer the batter who would obsessed over clearing the boundaries.
RCB vs DC Live Updates: RCB skipper Virat Kohli, will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match on Thursday to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match to snatch the second spot, which appears a tough task to say the least.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: Unlike Mumbai vs SRH, RCB vs DC is not a do-or-die clash. Both the teams have safely entered the play offs and a loss for any of the teams won’t be an be all end all scenario. But with 16 points and an inferior net run-rate to second-placed Chennai Super Kings, RCB’s hopes of a top-two finish has reduced after losing to SRH.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League season 2021's match 56, where Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Updates, Today’s Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Delhi Capitals in Dubai for the final league game of the IPL 2021 match on Friday (October 8). This match will interest both sides for purely academic reasons as they have already qualified for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals has been the side to beat this season and they are assured of a top two finish as they already have 20 points in 13 games. On the other hand, RCB slumped to a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and hence, they would want to get their side back on track ahead of the playoffs where they will be locked in an eliminator with either Kolkata Knight Riders or the Mumbai Indians.
For RCB, Glenn Maxwell has been in roaring form and he has scored 447 runs with five 50s and will want to continue this run. AB de Villiers has not quite had the impact this season and he could be promoted up the order to find some batting form ahead of the playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Probable Line-up:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj
Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Ripal Patel, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
