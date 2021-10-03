RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021, Today's Match Updates: Bangalore Off to Good Start, Controversial Umpire's Decision Saves Devdutt Padikkal

IPL 2021 Live Score: RCB 60/0 after 8 overs: Well, another eventful over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. A total pf three runs were conceded in this over but the talking point was the DRS review by PBKS. DP played a reverse sweep into KL Rahul's gloves, the PBKS skipper takes a review. UltraEdge show that there was a spike off the glove but the TV umpire K Srinivasan says not out! KL Rahul and the fielders are asking the umpire Ananthapadmanabhan why that is not out. Need some clarity regarding this, we are baffled! Controversial umpire's call that!
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: RCB 57/0 after 7 over: A good over for Punjab Kings run-wise for the first time in the match as Harpreet Brar gives away just 2 runs in his first over. Punjab need more such overs to get a grip on RCB batters.
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: RCB 55/0 after 6 overs: Arshdeep Singh was re-introduced by KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal welcomed him with a six yet again! He made a good comeback with adot ball but was hit for another boundary by the southpaw. A total of 13 runs were scored byt Padikkal and Kohli in this over. And we hit a break now!
IPL 2021 Live Score: RCB 42/0 after 5 overs: Mohammed Shami bowled his second over of the match and could have sent Virat Kohli packing but a tough chance was dropped at midwicket by Sarfaraz Khan. His height worked against him. A total of 8 runs were conceded which included a classy-Kohli flick which went behind square.
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: RCB 34/0 after 4 over: Possible to wicket chances wasted in Ravi Bishnoi's first over. Virat Kohli could have been stumped on the very first ball and Devdutt Padikkal may have had edged one to KL Rahul but the PBKS keeper couldn't hold on to the ball. Bishnoi was hit for two boundaries in this over.
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: RCB 24/0 after 3 overs: Arshdeep singh was introduced by KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal welcomed him with a six and a four off the first two balls. He made a decent comeback after that and gave away three more runs in the over.
IPL 2021 Live Score: RCB 11/0 after 2 overs: Mohammed Shami bowled the second over of the match and the Indian pacer gave away 6 runs. There not much movement for the bowlers.
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: RCB 5/0 after 1 over: Punjab Kings started off with spin and Aiden Markram was given the responsibility to give them a good start and he did. In his first 6 balls, he gave away just five runs, all scored by Virat Kohli.
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: Alright, we are all set for the match number 48 of IPL 2021. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are out in the middle for Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile Aiden Markram will bowl the first over for Punjab Kings.
Here's what happened at the toss and in their last IPL 2021 encounter, which was in Ahmedabad, Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@RCBTweets have elected to bat against @PunjabKingsIPL.
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Last five results:
Punjab Kings won by 34 runs
Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets
Punjab Kings won by 97 runs
RCB won by 17 runs
RCB won by 8 wickets
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: Punjab Kings Playing XI
KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
3⃣ changes for us 👇
Brar, Sarfaraz and Mozzie come in for Fabain, Hooda and Ellis.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Captain Kohli has won the toss and we'll be batting first. 👊🏻
No changes to the team today.
No changes to the team today.
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, opt to bat first
Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in less than an hour, before that HERE's fantasy cricket prediction and suggesstions for you
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: Punjab Kings Full Squad
KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore full Squad
Virat Kohli (captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.
RCB v PBKS Preview: Game Day— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 3, 2021
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will again rely on their trusted opening duo of skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to provide them a flying start. They were among the runs against KKR, and will look to do an encore against RCB. The biggest plus for Punjab Kings heading into the RCB game is their death bowling that paved the way for their win in the last match. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh’s two incisive overs at the death went a long way in setting up Punjab’s victory against KKR, and the team would hope for a similar outing from the two against RCB.
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: Batting down the order this season, AB de Villiers provides RCB the kind of cushion the other teams lack, and Punjab Kings are well aware of this fact. The bowling will be manned by the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal, who has overcome his past struggles with some very impressive spells this season, adding to RCB’s strengths.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Both of them played some cracking shots before the in-form star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell completed the job with his second straight half-century. If the situation demands, like in their last outing, Maxwell can again afford to look at Srikar Bharat to build a solid partnership in the middle overs.
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Up against an ambitious RCB outfit, Punjab Kings will have their task cut out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Even though he didn’t go on to make a big score, Virat Kohli looked good during his stay in the middle in his team’s victory over Rajasthan Royals, as did the skipper’s young opening partner Devdutt Padikkal
RCB vs PBKS Latest Updates: Another two points from a win will almost assure them of a place in the place-offs but for that, RCB will need to put it across Punjab Kings who are coming off a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders. With their five-wicket victory over KKR, Punjab Kings too kept alive their prospects of making the playoffs, even though they are down at fifth position with 12 points after five wins and seven reverses.
IPL 2021 Live Score:Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to inch closer to securing a playoff berth when they clash with Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points.
Hello & welcome from Sharjah! 👋— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021
A cracking contest on the cards as the @imVkohli-led @RCBTweets take on @klrahul11's @PunjabKingsIPL in Match 4⃣8⃣ of the #VIVOIPL. 💪 💪 #RCBvPBKS
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match number 48 of IPL 2021. In this match, Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket stadium.
IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS, Live Score: One win and Royal Challengers Bangalore will have booked their playoffs berth in the ongoing IPL 2021. They have three matches remaining of which they just need to win one and considering the all-round performances in their last two matches resulting in impressive wins, they would be favourites to beat an inconsistent Punjab Kings on Sunday.
In their previous match, against Rajasthan Royals, RCB sailed to a seven-wicket win. They made one change to their playing XI, giving debut to left-arm pacer George Garton who took a wicket but leaked 30 runs in his three overs.
The fact that the next match is being played in Sharjah where scoring runs freely has proved difficult, RCB may want to bring back Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Garton and the Sri Lankan spinner can team up with in-form Yuzvendra Chahal to form a lethal pair.
The only two players in their eleven who may are prone to be benched, as of now, are Daniel Christian and Garton with the rest being automatic choices thanks to their performances in the UAE leg so far. But then again, will they want to disturb the winning combination?
