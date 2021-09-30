IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs CSK, Today’s Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim to Stop Chennai Super Kings Juggernaut

IPL 2021 Live Score: Young Indian opener Gaikwad especially has been in the form of his life with scores of 40, 38 and 88 not out as he has given the side strong starts in the power-play. The bowling department may look to be their weak link as it remains to be seen if Hyderabad is able to capitalise on it. West Indian star allrounder Dwayne Bravo was rested against Kolkata as it would be no surprise if he returns to the side in place of Sam Curran who leaked 56 runs from his four overs against KKR.
IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK Live: The duo of South African great Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have shown great chemistry up front while the likes of Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu form the core of their batting.
SRH vs CSK Live Updates: The MS Dhoni-led side on the other hand are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins and have virtually sealed their Play-off chances. It was Ravindra Jadeja who once again proved to be their game-changer on Sunday as his eight-ball 22 runs cameo pulled off last ball two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Even as the odds are high against them, the Williamson-led will look to win all their remaining four matches and also pray that the other results go in their favour. For a side that relies heavily on their overseas recruits, the onus will be on the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Priyam Garg to step up.
IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK Live: English opener Jason Roy seized the opportunity on his debut to set it up with a quick 60 before Williamson sealed the challenging chase of 165 with nine balls to spare. The trio of Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jason Holder also shone at the death without conceding a boundary in the last 17 balls and also dismissed the dangerman Sanju Samson in the final over to contribute to their first win in five months.
The biggest decision for Williamson-led think tank has been to drop their big hitting opener David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37. This was twice this season that their only IPL-winning (2016) skipper was axed this season after losing captaincy to the New Zealander.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Virtually out of the play-off race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to keep their new-found momentum intact when they face table toppers Chennai Super Kings in the IPL at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Kane Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten half-century to help Hyderabad return to winning ways after five losses on the trot. It lifted the morale of the side as they have suffered eight losses from 10 matches.
IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK, Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad finally found some winning momentum when they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last match and this should give them the confidence to take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings when both the teams meetin Sharjah. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will kick off at 7:30 pm.
It is a clash between two teams on the opposite end of the table and if CSK manage to win this, their qualification into the playoffs will be guaranteed. Right now, the MS Dhoni-led side are leading the table with 16 points from 10 outings. Meanwhile, SRH are sitting on the last spot with four points.
For CSK, the form of the middle order can be a cause of concern as Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have not been at their best so far. Ambati Rayudu has shown shades of his best in few matches and this match could be the one where Dhoni would want his middle order to be tested.
