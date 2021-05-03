- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: 'Lot of Conversations to be Had in SRH About Warner,' Says Williamson
The newly appointed skipper said there were 'many leaders' in the team and many conversations yet to be had about Warner's place in the team
- IANS
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 7:24 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said that there are still “conversations to be had” about David Warner’s role in the team after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The franchise had announced that Williamson had replaced Warner as captain on the eve of the match and went on to drop the latter from the squad.
IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE
SRH were restricted to 165/8 chasing a target of 221.
“There are number of leaders in the group. It’s important we stay tight. And for us it is about building as a side and make adjustments. Rather than search too much for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate,” said Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Warner is a world class player, the cards are on the table and I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had,” he further said.
IPL 2021: SRH Coach Trevor Bayliss Hints David Warner Unlikely to Make a Comeback Soon
RR’s mammoth total of 220/3 was fuelled by Jos Buttler’s 124 off 64 balls. “It was Jos’s day and he was outstanding. With the bat you do need to get a few things to go your way and when you’re losing wickets it makes it all the more harder to chase 220. We have had a lot of challenges over the last three weeks, but we need to make small adjustments and put in improved performances,” said Williamson.
