IPL 2021: 'Man On a Mission' Rishabh Pant Raring to Go for New Season | WATCH

When Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL due to the shoulder injury that he suffered against England in the ODI series, many thought one of the senior players like Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane or Shikhar Dhawan will take over the Delhi captaincy for the 2021 season. To everyone’s surprise, young Rishabh Pant was named the skipper. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman hit the purple patch since the Test series in Australia and his good run of form continued during England’s tour of India as well.

Delhi Capitals will be hoping that Pant continues his purple patch and helps them cross the line as they aim to win their maiden IPL title.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Just 121 Runs Away From Breaking Shreyas Iyer’s Aggregate Record

On Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals posted a video of Pant meeting his teammates and hitting the nets. The left-hander was seen smacking the ball during the nets, while also unleashing some of his trademark shots.

The 23-year-old played an instrumental role in both Tests and ODIs in India’s triumph against both Australia and England. Notably, his heroic knock in the second innings at the Gabba, earning him worldwide praise.

IPL 2021: Rookie Skipper Rishabh Pant Excited to Take on Captain Cool, Mentor MS Dhoni

Against England, Pant scored 91 in the first Test at Chennai, followed by a knock of 58 in the second Test. He wasn’t part of the Day/Night game but roared back in the fourth Test with a century before his back-to-back 70-plus scores in the ODI series.

Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up last season, will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.

