IPL 2021: Manish Pandey is Sunriser Hyderabad's Third Skipper This Season as Kane Williamson Nurses Niggle

Manish Pandey was named SRH skipper in place of Kane Williamson for the final league game against Mumbai Indians. Fans were surprised to find out that it was Pandey who walked out with Rohit Sharma when the toss happened. This is the first time Manish Pandey is captaining a side in IPL. Williamson had a niggle and therefore Pandey gets the promotion. Besides Mohammad Nabi too is making an appearance, he replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

This is the third time that Hyderabad have fielded a new skipper in the entire tournament. Remember, it was in April that IPL begun in India with David Warner at the top. Later as the team started to struggle, he made way for Kane Williamson. Now, Manish Pandey is the third skipper for Hyderabad based franchise who have struggled all the way this season. They would look to end the tournament on a high, making life difficult for five-time champions Mumbai Indians who are almost out mathematically. SRH last won the trophy in 2016. Earlier David Warner was seen cheering for SRH right from the stands, days after he shared a cryptic post where he garnered a lot of sympathy from fans. Many thought he was being made a scapegoat.

Kolkata Knight Riders Can Destroy Royal Challengers Bangalore, Once Again in Play Offs-Brian Lara

SRH, who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game by 4 runs, will look to produce a similar show tonight. With, Kolkata Knight Riders registering a convincing 86-run victory against Rajasthan Royals, it is a must-win game with a decent margin for Mumbai Indians. Asked if it is an advantage to play a team like SRH on the last day, MI captain Rohit Sharma had said, “All eight teams are capable of beating each other. But the good thing is that KKR plays before us, so we will know what to do.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here