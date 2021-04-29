- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Match Referee Manu Nayyar Bereaved, Leaves IPL Bio-Bubble
Nayyar had last officiated in Tuesday's match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore which the latter won by a slender margin of one run at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.
- IANS
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 6:21 PM IST
Match referee Manu Nayyar left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble in Ahmedabad on Thursday following the death of his mother. Nayyar had last officiated in Tuesday’s match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore which the latter won by a slender margin of one run at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.
The former Delhi Ranji Trophy player, who had officiated in the Mumbai leg of IPL matches before being assigned for the Ahmedabad leg, reached Delhi on Thursday to be with his family.
As per the rules of the IPL bio-bubble, anyone going out of it will have to quarantine again before re-entering it again.
It is believed Nayyar’s mother died in her sleep since she couldn’t wake up in the morning.
Earlier, umpire Nitin Menon left the IPL to return home in Indore as his immediately family members are down with Covid-19. Menon’s mother and wife are unwell and have tested positive. His mother has been admitted to a hospital in Indore.
“His mother, wife are down with Covid-19. His mother has been admitted to a hospital in Indore. His father is unwell too and is also suspected to have Covid-19. He has a small child, around four or five years of age, so it was important for him to return and tend to family,” an official told IANS.
It has been learnt that Menon, who has reached Indore, could return to IPL after his family makes progress.
Australian umpire Paul Reiffel too had decided to pull out. However, he was 10 minutes away from leaving the IPL bio-bubble before he learnt that flights to Australia via Doha too have been cancelled. He may now have to leave the country after the end of the IPL along with the remaining Australian players and members of coaching staff.
