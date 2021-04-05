- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Matches to Go Ahead in Mumbai as Planned Despite Maharashtra Lockdown
On Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that IPL 2021 will go on as per schedule.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 8:48 AM IST
With the Maharashtra government deciding to impose a night curfew and a “strict lockdown” over the weekends from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the spread of covid-19, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reiterated that there is no impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches despite the latest Maharashtra government orders.
“We have had a call from the city municipal commissioner. The association has been assured that the lockdown measures will have no impact on the IPL games. The other cricketing activities will, however, have to be immediately stopped,” an office-bearer of the MCA told Cricbuzz. The MCA official also confirmed that the IPL teams can continue to practise normally. “Any cricket activity that is part of a bio-secure bubble will be permitted uninterrupted,” the MCA official further said.
IPL 2021: We Have A Really Strong Chance This Year: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan
After a Cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, the Maharashtra government announced a few lockdown measures, including total lockdown during the weekends. Among the relevant measures announced are of night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am, weekend lockdown – from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.
Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games and some of them are on the weekends, including the first match, which is between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Mumbai leg runs from April 10 to 24 with six teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royals Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders – playing at the Wankhede Stadium.
