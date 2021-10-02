IPL 2021: Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad--Chennai Super Kings' New Batting Hero is a Run Machine in Domestic Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings made headlines with his maiden IPL century against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. Fans and former cricketer have been hailing him since he started playing for CSK and his string of scores brought him limelight as well. Meanwhile, century in IPL made sure that he is taken note of across the world. But who is this 24-year old cricketer and what’s his story?

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Ruturaj Gaikwad was born on 31 January 1997 to Savita and Dashrath Gaikwad. He got hooked to cricket after he attended a ODI match between Australia and New Zealand in 2003 at Pune. He saw NZ’s Brendon McCullum play a scoop and he knew immediately what he wanted to do in life. This led him to join the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Pune where he learned the basics of the game.

Initial Struggle

He first made news during 2014-15 Cooch Behar Trophy where he was the second highest run scorer, amassing 826 runs in 6 games with three centuries, and a half-century. This led to his selection for the 2016 Under 19 World Cup Probables, but he didn’t make it to the main squad. He returned to domestic cricket and kept on scoring heavily. The following Cooch Behar Trophy season, Ruturaj impressed again as he scored 4 hundred and 3 fifties while tallying 875 in 7 matches.

Limelight Moment

Undoubtedly, Gaikwad’s moment of reckoning came in IPL 2020 when he came out to bat for CSK. Although, the team was losing, he was among the runs as he slammed three successive half centuries. He was also among the runs a year later when IPL resumed in India. Soon, he got a national call up when India toured Sri Lanka. He is at the top his game right now and here are his list of scores before the maiden ton: 5(38), 40(28), 38(26), 88*(58), 62*(49), 72(53), 65*(51).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here