IPL 2021: Meet Tamanna Wahi, the IPL Anchor Who Entertained the Audience in the UAE

The Indian Premier League is incomplete without its cheerful crowd and equally enthused anchors who keep the audience engaged. From Sanjana Ganesan to actress and model Shibani Dandekar, IPL has seen some exciting line-up of fresh-faced anchors who keep the audience updated.

In 2020, Tamanna Wahi has emerged as the new anchor who is keeping the audience entertained. Born and brought up in Abu Dhabi, Wahi also happens to be a fashion blogger. Wahi won the Best Asian Blogger Award at the Masala Awards 2016. Besides blogging, Wahi also has a full time job which also supports her blogging journey. Wahi has been working with Kadak FM since 2013.

Wahi’s blog features her take on a different beauty and fashion trends. She also has a lifestyle section on her blog where she talks about small business, her favourite animated movies, and most recently she even wrote on how the UAE dealt with the pandemic efficiently.

On Instagram, Wahi has 80.2k followers who get to see all the picturesque places she travels to and her shopping spree as well. The 30-year-old blogger recently tied the knot in New Delhi. Earlier this month, Wahi married her longtime beau Akhil Tandon in a typical big fat Indian wedding style. Wahi shared pictures from her various wedding ceremonies like Haldi, and Sangeet on her Instagram handle. The blogger twinned with her partner for the Haldi ceremony as they both wore yellow ethnic attires.

Wahi wore a white sequined lehenga choli for her wedding day as she described in the caption of one of her Instagram posts, “Didn’t go the traditional way of red and pink, it took some convincing but totally worth it.”

Wahi and Tandon went to the Maldives for their honeymoon last week.

