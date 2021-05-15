IPL 2021: MI-CSK Match in New Delhi Most Watched Mid-season Game Ever

Even though the IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the country, the tournament still was going great guns with a greater viewership. In fact, according to latest report, the viewership crossed all previous records.

With 11.2 billion minutes, the MI-CSK game became the most-watched IPL mid-season match ever (in BARC history). This match also became the most-watched match of season 14. This is in addition to IPL 2021 surpassing the overall reach to 367 million versus 357 million in 2020. The growth in numbers is a testament to the faithful fan following that IPL enjoys and the continuous effort by Star and Disney to innovate and grow the league each year,” a Disney-Star source told TOI.

In that match on May 1, Mumbai had pulled-off a nail-biting win against table-toppers CSK by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In that match, Mumbai’s Keiron Pollard had hit 84 from just 34 deliveries to take his side to an improbable win.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said, that if the suspended tournament can’t be completed this year, then it could cause a loss of INR 2500 cr to the board. “If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to INR 2500 crore (USD 340 million approximately). That is going by early estimates,” Ganguly told The Telegraph.

Ganguly hinted the BCCI may soon open channels of communications with other cricket boards to explore a possible window in 2021. “There has got to be a lot of shuffling. Only a day has passed since we suspended the IPL. We have to speak to other boards and see if a window can be made available before the T20 World Cup. Lot of things are involved and we will slowly start working on them,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say it is a blow… Don’t forget last year we had no Wimbledon or Olympics. These are extraordinary times and we have to take it in our stride and move on. We can’t do much in these situations. Perhaps we have to only wait for things to improve,” he said.

