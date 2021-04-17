- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: MI ‘Gunning For More’ Ahead of SRH Clash, Tweet Action-Packed Video | Watch
SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have played against each other 16 times, with both teams having eight wins each.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 3:13 PM IST
Mumbai Indians, upbeat about their IPL campaign so far, have tweeted a video that appears right out of a Bollywood movie, having a montage of their best hitters playing their favourite shots and their top bowlers bowling in slow motion. The video, accompanied by an incredible background score, surely lifts the spirit.
The video ends with the message, “Gunning For More!”
Keep the 🔊 on 💯 for this one Paltan! 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #KhelTakaTak #IPL2021 #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/p8jwth4OBX
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2021
Though the defending champions started the tournament with a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the game was a very close call with some fine performances from MI players. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in their second match. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will take on SunRisers Hyderabad this evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
SRH have lost both their matches so far.
MI fans were all praise for the video and wished luck to their team.
This is lovely 💙
— Manish (@iHitman55) April 16, 2021
Headphones not recommended for this video🔥🔥
— Tweetterr (@Tweetterr5) April 16, 2021
All the best paltan 💙….Repu kodtunnam 👍…..
— Abhi 😎 (@jackspa09980580) April 16, 2021
One of the fans said the team should aim to top the IPL points table after today’s game.
Eye on table top tommorow paltans 🤗💙💙💙💙💙
— Prince (@prince19M7) April 16, 2021
Rohit, with whom the MI video begins, and Suryakumar Yadav are in red hot form. On the bowling side, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have given fine performances.
Speaking about Chahar, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said at a pre-match press conference that he is a wicket-taking bowler.Bond then he added that the key to winning championships is a strong bowling attack.
"The key to winning championships is a strong bowling attack." 💪🏻
Our bowling coach, @ShaneBond27 speaks at the pre-match press conference ahead of #MIvSRH 😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #KhelTakaTak pic.twitter.com/cMwgkUtq7F
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2021
SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have played against each other 16 times, with both teams having eight wins each. SRH captain David Warner, his teammates Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow have hit fifties in this IPL but could not secure a win for their team. Today, the 2016 champions will want to change that and begin their winning streak. Meanwhile, the defending champions will try their best to continue the winning streak.
