IPL 2021: MI share Surya's 'Magic's in the Sky' video

Before their next and final game of the group stage, Mumbai Indians posted a small video clip of their star middle-order batter Surya Kumar Yadav practicing the uppercut. Named Sky by his teammates and fans, Yadav can be seen placing a quick ball to the third man area with an uppercut in practice. “Magic’s in the Sky,” the caption to the post read. The MI Paltan was quick to react with praises for Sky but some also expressed disappointment with the cricketer unable to recreate the magic in the field this year.

A Twitter user reacted by saying, “Surya Bhai how flexible you are?”

Surya Bhai how flexible you are?— Vamsi (@vamsikrishna_11) October 7, 2021

While a fan on Instagram commented, “Sky is the limit.”

Some supporters also saw a glimpse of Hardik Pandya and AB de Villiers in the clip.

Following up to two amazing IPL seasons with over 400 runs in each, the India cricketer’s form has dipped this year. He has just managed to make a total of 235 runs from 13 games at an average of 18.07.

A fan showed concern about his form on Twitter. “Hope he gains his form in the next match,” the comment read.

Hope he gains his form in next match.— #HHVM ( 29 April Pan India ) - RO (@forpspk2) October 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma-led MI play their next match on Friday, October 8 against Williamson-led SRH. With the Kolkata Knight Riders registering a big win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, giving a boost to their already high Net Run Rate, KKR is most certainly the last team to qualify for the playoffs. This means curtains for the Mumbai Indians since even a win won’t suffice now if the victory margin is not miraculously huge.

However, a fine knock in the last game from Surya will boost his confidence for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup from October 17 in UAE and Oman. India will start their campaign on October 24 against Pakistan in Dubai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here