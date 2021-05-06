- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Backs BCCI's Decision to Postpone IPL
India is going through a deadly second Covid-19 wave and even IPl 2021 wasn't untouched by it. Positive cases were being reported from almost ever team in the tournament, and finally it the league was temporarily suspended, as foreign players started to fly out of the country. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have released a video where the defending champs have hailed the decision to suspend the league.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
Also seen in the video are skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Jayant Yadav, Shane Bond and Robin Singh. In the video Rohit said, “🗣️ “In the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it’s a very good decision.” – @rohitsharma45. Paltan, thank you for your unrelenting support throughout the tournament! Till we meet again, we hope you keep staying safe and strong. 💙”
Meanwhile, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that it was ‘distasteful’ and ‘unpleasant’ to watch the IPL when people were ding due to Covid-19. “It has been unedifying at times watching this tournament when people are dying just up the road from there (the venues). I won’t criticise the players, but it had to be called off,” Hussain wrote in the Daily Mail.
“The mistake was made in having the tournament in India in the first place. Six months ago they held an IPL in the United Arab Emirates and it went brilliantly. Covid rates were low and no bubbles were compromised. They could have returned there,” he said.
“Yes, it is easy to say that with hindsight. And India clearly did feel they were through the worst of the virus when they decided to stage this year’s competition.” He went on to say that the players would have been aware that the suspension of the league was inevitable.
Not only that, a host of players in the league had also been infected with the virus. From DC, it was Amit Mishra and Axar Patel, while from RCB, Daniel Sams and Devdutt Padikkal were infected. CSK had a few members from the coaching staff get the infection.
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule