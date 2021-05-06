IPL 2021: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Backs BCCI's Decision to Postpone IPL

India is going through a deadly second Covid-19 wave and even IPl 2021 wasn’t untouched by it. Positive cases were being reported from almost ever team in the tournament, and finally it the league was temporarily suspended, as foreign players started to fly out of the country. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have released a video where the defending champs have hailed the decision to suspend the league.

Also seen in the video are skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Jayant Yadav, Shane Bond and Robin Singh. In the video Rohit said, “🗣️ “In the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it’s a very good decision.” – @rohitsharma45. Paltan, thank you for your unrelenting support throughout the tournament! Till we meet again, we hope you keep staying safe and strong. 💙”

Meanwhile, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that it was ‘distasteful’ and ‘unpleasant’ to watch the IPL when people were ding due to Covid-19. “It has been unedifying at times watching this tournament when people are dying just up the road from there (the venues). I won’t criticise the players, but it had to be called off,” Hussain wrote in the Daily Mail.

“The mistake was made in having the tournament in India in the first place. Six months ago they held an IPL in the United Arab Emirates and it went brilliantly. Covid rates were low and no bubbles were compromised. They could have returned there,” he said.

“Yes, it is easy to say that with hindsight. And India clearly did feel they were through the worst of the virus when they decided to stage this year’s competition.” He went on to say that the players would have been aware that the suspension of the league was inevitable.

Not only that, a host of players in the league had also been infected with the virus. From DC, it was Amit Mishra and Axar Patel, while from RCB, Daniel Sams and Devdutt Padikkal were infected. CSK had a few members from the coaching staff get the infection.

