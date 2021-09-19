IPL 2021: MI vs CSK, Probable Playing XI: Sam Curran to Be Dropped, Uncertainty on Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Chennai superkings as the resume their title defence in UAE. The much-awaited second phase of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will get underway on Sunday with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The exciting match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai and is slated to commence at 07:30 PM IST. MI is currently ranked fourth in the IPL 2021 points table and will be looking to start the UAE leg with a win over the second-ranked CSK. Additionally, the second leg of IPL 2021 will also be a momentous occasion as the marquee tournament will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after the previous season.

Both sides are the two most successful teams and also share the greatest rivalry in IPL history. While MS Dhoni-led CSK have won three titles, Rohit Sharma-led MI have won the most — five trophies so far. Despite CSK’s consistent run under Dhoni, Mumbai take the honours in the overall head-to-head battle. Both sides have faced each other in 32 IPL matches with MI winning 19 times, while CSK have won 13 times so far.

The pitch can be on the slower side and hence Chennai can play catch up. Remember, last time when these two teams met Kieron Pollard too MI to a superb win. However, CSK was victorious when these two teams met in UAE. That was their only win and the campaign quickly went downhill from there. Here’s probable playing XI for both teams.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

