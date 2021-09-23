IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Score, Today’s Match 34: Mumbai Indians Look to Seal Play Off Spot Against Unpredictable KKR

Mumbai Indians have left hotel for the ground where they would take on KKR.
Likely XI:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(C) , Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson , Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
KKR, on the other hand, have registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game of the second leg of the league. Mumbai, who are currently placed fourth in the table with eight points, began their second leg campaign in a typical slow manner but with only half the tournament left to play, the defending champions need to win to stay in the top half of the league table.
Mumbai fans are hoping for a blockbuster!
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL:
28 - Matches
22 - MI won won
6 - KKR won
10 - MI won batting first
12 - MI won bowling first
3 - KKR won batting first
3 - KKR won bowling first
Last 5 games - MI 4, KKR 1
Half of the tournament is already done and we are into the games that will make or break a side’s fortunes. Mumbai will have to regain the form they are known for or see teams in the lower half playing party poopers. Even in last game, they dropped Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya and paid the price.
Time is running out for Mumbai Indians and they know it. Rohit Sharma and his side maybe the defending champions and have aced the art of winning IPL trophies (five), but this is not that edition where they could take their own time and start excelling in the business end.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL match number 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi.
Rohit, who has been in fine touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and help his side make amends of the inept batting performance against CSK. Apart from Saurabh Tewary, who hit an unbeaten half century, none of the other batsmen were able to capitalize on their starts against CSK, failing to chase down 156. On the other hand, the comprehensive win would have boosted KKR’s confidence. Having struggled in the first leg, KKR looked a completely different unit, in the manner in which they defeated RCB.
