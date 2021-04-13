Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 2021: Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan And Other Players to Watch Out For

Mumbai Indian will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in a big match in Chennai on Tuesday. The five-time champions lost their opening encounter to the Challengers and cannot afford another loss at the start of the season. Meanwhile, KKR had a fine start to their campaign with a commendable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad also in Chennai. Both the teams have a number of individuals capable of winning the match single-handedly for their teams. We look at 5 such players.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the highest scorer for Mumbai Indians in the history of the IPL who has also led them to 5 IPL titles. But his own personal form hasn’t been at its destructive best in the last few years for the franchise. Rohit has played within himself and not unleashed his destructive A-game in the competition on a consistent basis since 2016. It is time for the MI captain to stop playing the role of the anchor and display his true prowess with the bat – as he has done for India in the last several years.

2. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard looked a touch rusty and not himself against RCB in the season opener. He was not getting the timing and the big hits away at the death. Pollard would be keen to make amends against KKR. He had the highest strike in IPL 2020 in the UAE and is considered one of the most destructive hitters in the tournament’s history. Pollard is also a useful right-arm fast medium pacer who has the knack of picking wickets at the same time being quite restrictive.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been the go-to bowler for Rohit Sharma in the last 5 editions of the IPL and played the pivotal role with the ball in his team’s victorious campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 in the UAE and returned with 27 wickets in just 15 matches at an average of 14.96 and strike rate of 13.3. He was also brilliantly restrictive giving away just 6.73 runs per over – exceptional given that he bowled a number of his overs in the powerplay and at the death.

4. Eoin Morgan

The KKR skipper is one of the most sought after batsmen in limited overs’ history. The highest scorer for England in both ODIs and T20Is, Morgan bats in the lower middle-order and usually comes out to bat at the death for his franchise. He might just push himself to number 4 which will give him time to settle in and then launch into the opposition attack – Morgan is at his dangerous best when he bats in the top 4 and after facing 10-15 deliveries. He has all the shots in the book, is innovative and can clear the stands at will when at his destructive best.

5. Pat Cummins

One of the finest bowlers in world cricket, Pat Cummins was the standout bowler for KKR in their season opener against the Sunrisers. Accuracy, pace and craft – the Australian has everything in his bowing armoury and coupled with that a very intelligent cricketing sense. Cummins has bagged 110 wickets in 97 T20 matches at a strike rate of 19.7 at an economy rate of 7.75.

