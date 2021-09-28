IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Probable XIs: Will Mumbai Indians Change Their Misfiring Middle Order?

The 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see two faltering teams, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings take on each other at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have the same number of points, 8 but are placed 7th and 5th on the points table due to the difference in their net run-rates at the time of writing this article, it could change if Sunrisers Hyderabad wins.

While Mumbai Indians have lost all their three matches since the resumption of Indian Premier League in the UAE, Punjab registered their first win of IPL 2021 UAE leg when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

It is essentially a four-point match in Abu Dhabi as a win would not only ensure two points for the winning team but it would also stop the other team from getting two points as four teams fight for the last playoff spot. The third spot is also not off the table with RCB occupying that having acquired 12 points from 10 matches.

Mumbai Indians skipper was visibly unhappy with the performance of his team’s batters after the last match and would hope a much improved outing against Punjab Kings. “Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they (RCB) looked like they were scoring 180-plus. The batters let us down and that’s been something that’s been happening consistently. I have had a good chat with the batters and we have to make sure we carry on. I played a bad shot and got out; I felt that was the game-changing moment. They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell," Rohit had said after MI’s game against RCB.

KL Rahul on the other hand would be hoping Mumbai batters to struggle and his bowlers to dish out a similar performance like they did against Sunrisers Hyderabad when they defended a total of 125 runs in 120 balls.

MUMBAI INDIANS vs PUNJAB KINGS PROBABLE XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings Probable XI: KL Rahul (C & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

