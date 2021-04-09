IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya & Other Players To Watch Out For

Five Time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in a marquee clash to start the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai later today. The Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma clash will see a plethora of superstars locking horns against one another in what promises to be a fascinating contest. From big hitters to the two greatest batsmen of all-time to world class fast bowlers – RCB and MI have no dearth of talent in their respective squads. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

Virat Kohli – the RCB skipper will be seen at the top of the order for the franchise in this edition. He consistently opened in the 2016 season and amassed a record 973 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 152.03 including 4 hundreds. We could see the return of the destructive Kohli in IPL 2021. He will play the situation and accordingly switch between playing the role of the aggressor and anchor this season. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He is just 122 runs shy of becoming the first batsman to 6000 runs in the IPL.2. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is the game-changing batsman in the RCB XI and has a staggering record for the franchise over the years. AB produces the match-defining knocks and scores at a very high strike rate changing the nature of a match in a matter of overs. He is the second-highest run-getter for RCB in the IPL with 4178 runs in 130 innings at an average of 42.2 and stunning strike rate of 159.46 – this record makes him one of the highest impact batsmen in the history of the tournament.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been the unsung hero of Mumbai Indians over the last three years. He is the highest scorer in terms of combined aggregate for the champion franchise between 2018-2020 – the period in which they have lifted the trophy on two occasions. He has been the Mr Consistent for Mumbai Indians producing in the performances day in and day out match after match and season after season. Yadav has an aggregate of 1416 runs in the last three seasons and played a pivotal role with the bat in their successive title wins in 2019 and 2020.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has the go-to bowler for Rohit Sharma in the last 5 editions of the IPL and played the pivotal role with the ball in his team’s victorious campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 in the UAE and returned with 27 wickets in just 15 matches at an average of 14.96 and strike rate of 13.3. He was also brilliantly restrictive giving away just 6.73 runs per over – exceptional given that he bowled a number of his overs in the powerplay and at the death. Bumrah was also the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he returned with 19 wickets in 16 matches at a strike rate of 19.4 and economy rate of 6.63.

5. Hardik Pandya