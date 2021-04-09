- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah & Other Key Battles To Watch Out For
The Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah contest promises to be a mouth-watering clash - India's best batsman against the premier fast bowler of the country. Having faced each other on numerous occasions in the nets (and in the IPL), this battle between the leading batsman and bowler in the world in the powerplay could set the tone for the rest of the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
Mumbai Indians will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in what promises to be a fascinating opening fixture to kickstart the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI are the two-time defending champions and start favourites whereas RCB are yet to win the coveted trophy. The outcome of the match will depend on who wins the various min-battles within the larger contest. We identify three such contests which can potentially define the outcome of the match.
1. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah
This promises to be a mouth-watering clash – India’s best batsman against the premier fast bowler of the country. Having faced each other on numerous occasions in the nets (and in the IPL), the contest between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the order could well define the outcome of the tournament opener. Kohli is going back to open for RCB while Bumrah will share the new ball with Trent Boult. Will the Indian captain attack Bumrah or be circumspect against him? How will the speedster get Kohli out? Will he test him with a barrage of bouncers up front?
2. AB de Villiers vs Trent Boult
This will be a clash of the titans especially if AB walks out to bat within the powerplay. Boult is amongst the best bowlers in the IPL with the new ball with the ability to make the ball move in both directions – the one going straight on leaving the right-hander and the other jagging back in late after pitching. AB may stand outside his crease to negate any movement that the New Zealander may extract off the wicket and humid conditions in Chennai. Will AB attack Boult and make MI go on the defensive?
3. Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal
This is the battle of the middle overs the winner of which could end up being on the victorious side. Hardik Pandya has been in devastating form for MI in the last two editions striking at above 185 per hundred deliveries. He will bat at number 4 and look to accelerate between overs 8 and 15. It is that phase of play where RCB use their ace leg break bowler – Yuzvendra Chahal. He was the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in IPL 2020 and bags crucial wickets for the team at the same time being fairly restrictive in the middle overs. Hardik will definitely attack Chahal and go against the spin towards Cow-Corner. How will Chahal respond? Will he bowl a touch wider and slower? The wicket at Chepauk will assist spin so Hardik may have his task cut out.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule