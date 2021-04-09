IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah & Other Key Battles To Watch Out For

Mumbai Indians will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in what promises to be a fascinating opening fixture to kickstart the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI are the two-time defending champions and start favourites whereas RCB are yet to win the coveted trophy. The outcome of the match will depend on who wins the various min-battles within the larger contest. We identify three such contests which can potentially define the outcome of the match.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage

1. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah

This promises to be a mouth-watering clash – India’s best batsman against the premier fast bowler of the country. Having faced each other on numerous occasions in the nets (and in the IPL), the contest between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the order could well define the outcome of the tournament opener. Kohli is going back to open for RCB while Bumrah will share the new ball with Trent Boult. Will the Indian captain attack Bumrah or be circumspect against him? How will the speedster get Kohli out? Will he test him with a barrage of bouncers up front?

IPL 2021 Schedule

2. AB de Villiers vs Trent Boult

This will be a clash of the titans especially if AB walks out to bat within the powerplay. Boult is amongst the best bowlers in the IPL with the new ball with the ability to make the ball move in both directions – the one going straight on leaving the right-hander and the other jagging back in late after pitching. AB may stand outside his crease to negate any movement that the New Zealander may extract off the wicket and humid conditions in Chennai. Will AB attack Boult and make MI go on the defensive?

IPL 2021 Points Tally

3. Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

This is the battle of the middle overs the winner of which could end up being on the victorious side. Hardik Pandya has been in devastating form for MI in the last two editions striking at above 185 per hundred deliveries. He will bat at number 4 and look to accelerate between overs 8 and 15. It is that phase of play where RCB use their ace leg break bowler – Yuzvendra Chahal. He was the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in IPL 2020 and bags crucial wickets for the team at the same time being fairly restrictive in the middle overs. Hardik will definitely attack Chahal and go against the spin towards Cow-Corner. How will Chahal respond? Will he bowl a touch wider and slower? The wicket at Chepauk will assist spin so Hardik may have his task cut out.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here