IPL 2021 - MI vs RR Preview: Scratchy Mumbai Indians Take On Inconsistent Royals In Delhi Heat

Mumbai Indians have had a very indifferent start to the IPL in 2021 with only two wins from their first five matches. The batting has lacked the firepower with several superstars failing to replicate the form of 2020 this year. Rajasthan Royals, like in the previous edition, started with a lot of promise but have been inconsistent and find themselves at number 7 on the table with the worst net run rate amongst all teams in the tournament. Like the Mumbai Indians, the Royals have also won two of their five games in the competition.

Mumbai Indians

The batting has let Mumbai Indians down so far in this edition. The team has not managed to reach 160 in any of their five matches this season. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been the most consistent batsman for MI in 2021 but has largely played the role of the anchor. Two big run-getters from last season have looked out of sorts this year. Ishan Kishan has just managed to score 73 runs in 5 innings while Mr Consistent Quinton de Kock has failed in three of the four innings he has batted in in the tournament.

The shocking form of the two Ps – Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya – is hurting MI big-time in IPL 2021. Pollard showed glimpses of his destructive self in one innings but has been a disappointment overall with just 65 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 116.07. Hardik has been in dreadful form with the bat with a total of 36 runs at a strike rate of 97.29 in the competition.

The bowling has fared better and won MI two matches defending sub-par totals. Rahul Chahar has been the most impressive MI bowler with 9 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 6.85. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah haven’t been as lethal with the ball as in 2020 though the latter has been very restrictive.

Rajasthan Royals

It has been a similar story to last year for the Royals. They started with much promise but have lost their way thereafter. Like the Mumbai Indians, the batting has let the Royals down this season. Ben Stokes exited the tournament with a broken finger while Liam Livingstone opted out citing bio-bubble fatigue due to Covid-19. That added to the batting woes of the Royals.

Manan Vohra failed in all the 4 innings he batted before being dropped. Sanju Samson started the season with a bang with a stunning hundred but has seen his form decline thereafter. Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag have been inconsistent in the middle order. Jos Buttler scored 49 but has not done much else in the competition while David Miller has also failed in two of the four innings in the tournament.

The Royals registered a good win against the Knight Riders in their previous encounter but that was set up by their bowling unit. Chris Morris returned with 4-23 in 4 overs leading the way for the Royals. Chetan Sakariya has been impressive in a couple of matches while Jaydev Unadkat has been very restrictive. The ouster of Jofra Archer due to injury and Andrew Tye leaving the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic severely depleted the overseas bowling resources of the Royals.

WHEN: 29th April, 3:30 PM IST

WHERE: Delhi, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

MI Team News

MI are expected to field the same XI.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

RR Team News

RR should stick to the winning combination.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 David Miller, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Interestingly, it is RR which has dominated the recent rivalry 4-1.

RR won by 8 wickets

MI won by 57 runs

RR won by 5 wickets

RR won by 4 wickets

RR won by 7 wickets

To watch out for

Quinton de Kock has failed in three of the four matches this season. He has been the Mr Consistent for MI over the last few seasons of the IPL and would be looking for a big score against the Royals.

Quotes:

MI: Not enough runs. I still feel it is not a bad wicket to bat on. You saw how Punjab Kings batted and won the game with 9 wickets in hand. It is just the application which is missing in our batting: Rohit Sharma after another poor batting display by his top and middle order.

RR: Just a clear mind. But to keep it as simple as possible with the odd change of pace. Just my turn to do well today I think: Player of the Match Chris Morris on his impressive show with the ball.

