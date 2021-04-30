- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
IPL 2021: MI vs RR: The Defending Champs Are Back On Track
The defending champions won the toss and decided to bowl first, but RR looked determined to prove their worth, a 171 on board but in the end, QDK made MI bag the game
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 8:35 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi and after a string of losses the defending champions got their campaign back on track with a facile win This is how the official social media handles of the respective squads displayed the knockoff.
View this post on Instagram
against the today. Ready. #HallaBol | #MIvRR | #IPL2021 | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/QsLWS55Bht
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
The defending champions won the toss and decided to bowl first, but RR looked determined to prove their worth. With Jos Butler’s (41 off 32), Yashasvi Jaiswal’s (32 off 20), Sanju Samson’s (42 off 27), and Shivam Dube’s (35 off 31), they managed a decent total of 171/4. The Twitterati was all high on emotions, here’s how they responded
BREAKING: Jos Buttler is in the mood. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #MIvRR
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
32 (20) – Yashasvi’s departure came only after a handy start. Well played. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/TiDmQUNA1u
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
He’s looking in good touch, i am sure he can go big in upcoming matches#hallabol
— Himanshu (@Himansh31420682) April 29, 2021
Stand and deliver. ️#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/sMqzltWqrA
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
A promising start and Sanju’s cameo takes us to 171.
Over to our bowlers! #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/tsi4c6cGxO
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
The previous two matches have been about batsmen and their resilient show against bowlers and MI batsmen were no less, Quinton de Kock’s (70* off 50) in sync with Krunal Pandaya’s (39 off 26) made the chase an easy win, and they achieved the target with 9 balls to spare.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Fifty for Quinton. And we’ve MIssed this! pic.twitter.com/Tnf9furqSP
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
1️⃣➡️
Rate this shot by Quinny! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvRR #IPL2021 @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/CrUFy0sZd3
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
Hakuna Matata
— Rajarshi Datta (@RajarshiDatta15) April 29, 2021
After today’s spell, Twitterati flooded with meme game banter in favour of Krunal Pandya, here’s a sneak-peek
Edit karke tune image mera meme bana diya
Mehnat karke tere bhai ne poora bana diya @krunalpandya24 ➡️ 39(26)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/wtgahuvkzJ
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
Hahah cry more pic.twitter.com/78veWNtve9
— кαυѕтυвн (@k_p_18_) April 29, 2021
— $ A C H I N (@HitmanL0ver) April 29, 2021
At the fag end Kieron Pollard’s 2 fours and 1 six, made it even sweeter.
HPPY faces after we kick-off our Delhi leg with a victory #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvRRpic.twitter.com/dKtScDcaFS
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
The fanfam of RR is highly disappointed, and they reacted through these hilarious memes
https://t.co/2tZBsOm6UA pic.twitter.com/GPyXhlezr9
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
— ᴊᴀɴᴠɪ (@mintyjasmin) April 29, 2021
— Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) April 29, 2021
But RR is hopeful for a comeback, hats off to their striving spirit
Not the start we wanted in Delhi, but we’ll bounce back.#HallaBol | #IPL2021 | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/BLCohfMSEH
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
yes We will 💞💞❤️💪💪💪😇😇
Always believe in you guys !
In 2018 too we started first phase badly then in later we got combo right !#HallaBol
— Cheshta #RRian #Jinksian #Dravidian #Smithian (@_cheshta23) April 29, 2021
With a doubleheader on Thursday, the battle for 2nd and 3rd spot on the charts is still on, as later in the evening Delhi Capitals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
