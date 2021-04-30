IPL 2021: MI vs RR: The Defending Champs Are Back On Track

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi and after a string of losses the defending champions got their campaign back on track with a facile win This is how the official social media handles of the respective squads displayed the knockoff.

The defending champions won the toss and decided to bowl first, but RR looked determined to prove their worth. With Jos Butler’s (41 off 32), Yashasvi Jaiswal’s (32 off 20), Sanju Samson’s (42 off 27), and Shivam Dube’s (35 off 31), they managed a decent total of 171/4. The Twitterati was all high on emotions, here’s how they responded

He’s looking in good touch, i am sure he can go big in upcoming matches#hallabol — Himanshu (@Himansh31420682) April 29, 2021

The previous two matches have been about batsmen and their resilient show against bowlers and MI batsmen were no less, Quinton de Kock’s (70* off 50) in sync with Krunal Pandaya’s (39 off 26) made the chase an easy win, and they achieved the target with 9 balls to spare.

Fifty for Quinton. And we’ve MIssed this! pic.twitter.com/Tnf9furqSP — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021

Hakuna Matata — Rajarshi Datta (@RajarshiDatta15) April 29, 2021

After today’s spell, Twitterati flooded with meme game banter in favour of Krunal Pandya, here’s a sneak-peek

pic.twitter.com/u4K8Cu1rTY — $ A C H I N (@HitmanL0ver) April 29, 2021

At the fag end Kieron Pollard’s 2 fours and 1 six, made it even sweeter.

The fanfam of RR is highly disappointed, and they reacted through these hilarious memes

But RR is hopeful for a comeback, hats off to their striving spirit

yes We will 💞💞❤️💪💪💪😇😇 Always believe in you guys ! In 2018 too we started first phase badly then in later we got combo right !#HallaBol — Cheshta #RRian #Jinksian #Dravidian #Smithian (@_cheshta23) April 29, 2021

With a doubleheader on Thursday, the battle for 2nd and 3rd spot on the charts is still on, as later in the evening Delhi Capitals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

