IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Preview - SRH Hope Chennai Turns Out To Be Third Time Lucky
Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both their encounters in Chennai and would be hoping to be a third-time lucky when they clash with Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 5:13 PM IST
The Sunrisers Hyderabad could have easily had it two out of two in the tournament but failed to capitalize on their starts with their middle and lower order leading the team down – so as it stands they are two down from as many matches with both the losses coming in Chennai. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had an indifferent start to the IPL themselves – they were beaten by RCB in the season opener and barely just managed to squeeze past KKR in the second encounter.
Mumbai Indians
The X-factors in the middle order – their two destructive match-winners – Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard haven’t fired yet in the tournament and that is the reason the team has not got the impetus at the death in both the matches. Hardik has scored 15 off 17 balls and 13 off 10 while Pollard has managed just 5 off 8 and 7 off 9 deliveries in the first couple of matches. As a result, the defending champions haven’t yet reached 160 in the competition. A solution for MI would be to separate Hardik and Pollard and maybe push the Indian all-rounder to number 4.
The bowling won them the match against KKR. Trent Boult was back amongst the wickets after an indifferent first encounter. Jasprit Bumrah has been MI’s best bowler across the two matches – his standout quality being his ability to restrict the opposition batsmen.
Rahul Chahar showed his class and temperament returning with 4-27 in the middle overs in a match-defining spell against the Knight Riders. He was taken apart against RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH were gutted after squandering what should have been an easy win against the RCB in Chennai. Wriddhiman Saha has not fired in both the matches and needs to contribute at the top of the order. He was in blistering form towards the end of IPL 2020 in the UAE. David Warner recorded a quickfire fifty in their previous counter and will be the key if SRH are to post a big total.
SRH may take a gamble and draft in playmaker Kane Williamson to bolster their middle order. In that case, they will have no choice but to drop Jonny Bairstow from the XI – the England batsman hit a fine 55 off 40 deliveries against KKR. Manish Pandey has been amongst the runs in both their matches.
Jason Holder justified his inclusion picking three wickets conceding just 30 off his 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar was back to his restrictive best after being thrashed around against KKR. Rashid Khan has been the trump card for SRH in the middle overs picking wickets and being economical in both the encounters.
WHEN: 17th April, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: Chennai, India
TELECAST: StarSports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
MI Team News
MI are expected to field the same XI that scraped past KKR. There might be a change in the batting order though.
Possible Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
SRH Team News
SRH might just take the gamble of playing even an 80% Kane Williamson to boost their middle order. In that case, Jonny Bairstow might sit out.
Possible Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Jonny Bairstow/ Kane Williamson, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 T Natarajan
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
MI leads the recent rivalry 3-2.
MI won by 34 runs
Tied (MI won Super Over)
MI won by 40 runs
SRH won by 31 runsTo watch out for
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard haven’t had the best of starts to IPL 2021. They are two of the most destructive batsmen in IPL history and one of the major forces behind MI’s stunning title wins in IPL 2020 and 2019. Expect a big statement from them against SRH.Quotes:
MI: I can spin at 90 kph and that’s my strength. My confidence is sometimes down, but Rohit shows confidence in me to lift me up: Player of the Match against KKR, Rahul Chahar
SRH: A very bitter pill to swallow. Our bowlers were fantastic to restrict them. We needed two set batsmen at the end, but we failed to do that: SRH Captain, David Warner is disappointed after the loss to RCB
