IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Supports Continuation of IPL, Faces Ire on Twitter

IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Supports Continuation of IPL, Faces Ire on Twitter

Former England captain Vaughan wants IPL to continue, but was slammed for his comments instantly on Twitter.

India is going through a severe second Covid-19 wave, and as many as 3 lakh cases are being recorded every day. As many as 2-3k people are losing lives in India on a daily basis. Despite all this, the IPL 2021 will go on. While many wanted the tournament to be cancelled, some are supporting the move to continue it. Former England captain, too supported the move, but was slammed for his comments instantly on Twitter.

This is how others reacted to this tweet:

Meanwhile, In the wake of second Covid-19 wave in India, the IPL has enforced stricter restrictions in the bio-bubble, according to a report in Indian Express. It is understood that those inside the bubble with be tested for the virus every two days, instead of every five days. Even though the players do not have any contact with the outside world, still the BCCI is not willing to take any chances.

In another move, the IPL has barred players from ordering the food outside of the hotel, where they are staying.

“Earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles,” BCCI chief executive officer Hemang Amin informed all IPL teams.

