IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Surprised at Rajasthan Royals' Tactics of Using Jos Buttler
Michael Vaughan has expressed his disappointment after Rajasthan Royals did not make Jos Buttler open the innings against Punjab Kings
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 6:22 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not impressed with Rajasthan Royals’ tactics to use England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler as an opener in their IPL 2021 campaign opener against Punjab Kings, which the former champions lost by four runs. The former cricketer took to Twitter to express his displeasure. “And now @josbuttler doesn’t Open !!!!!!!!!! What are you thinking @rajasthanroyals !!!!! #IPL,” he tweeted.
Chasing a target of 222, Rajasthan Royals opted for Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra to open the innings, however, their stay in the middle was very short-lived as Ben Stokes departed in the very first over and Vohra lost his wicket to Arshdeep Singh in the fourth over. Jos Buttler came in at number four and was looking in fine touch as he scored 25 off 13 balls before falling prey to Jhye Richardson in the 8th over.
Sanju Samson slammed 119 off 63 to take RR within touching distance. However, with 5 needed off the last ball, he fell caught in the deep off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling as RR lost by 4 runs.
Vaughan praised Samson’s knocks as one of the great IPL innings and said, no other T20 competition sees more close games than the IPL.
“One of the GREAT #IPL innings @IamSanjuSamson !!! What a game of cricket … The IPL is bloody incredible … no other T20 comp has so many close games …” he tweeted.
However, that was not the only instance that surprised the 46-year-old. He was shocked to see the Englishman behind the stumps. The former England captain took to Twitter again to say that Buttler’s tactical experience could have been crucial behind the stumps.
“Having @josbuttler behind the stumps for his tactical experience is crucial… Why isn’t he keeping @rajasthanroyals!????,” tweeted Vaughan.
Michael Vaughan was not the only English cricketer who was surprised by the way Rajasthan Royals used Jos Buttler in the first match. England pacers and Buttler’s teammate Stuard Broad also questioned the RR think tank.
Rajasthan Royals next face Delhi Capitals on April 15 in Mumbai.
