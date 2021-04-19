- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Unimpressed with Andre Russell, Says it's a Bad Look for the Team
Michael Vaughan said that dealing with Russell can be tricky. Even though a match winner, he could look shabby on the field due to his fitness.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 9:54 AM IST
Andre Russell is known for his hitting abilities, but on Sunday, the all-rounder for the Caribbean failed to strike as KKR needed 44 off two overs to win, against RCB. He denied a single at the start of the penultimate over bowled by Mohammad Siraj, and then did not get any boundaries in the over. That meant KKR needed 43 to in in the final over.
Eventually, the Shahrukh Khan owned team lost the match by 38 runs, falling to their second defeat in this year’s tournament. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that dealing with Russell can be tricky. Even though a match winner, he could look shabby on the field due to his fitness.
“When you got player like Andre Russell, who has been a superstar, but on the field, when the ball is coming to him, he is always using his feet. He is obviously someone who cannot go down. It’s a very clever and careful aspect which Eoin Morgan will have to manage,” Vaughan said.
“When he is at his best, he is great. But when you see him on the field, and when is bowling, he appears to be struggling. While batting he is not taking the twos. He needed to take the twos in the 19th over. Because you want him back on strike. Very difficult to manage for Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan,” he added.
“I think in modern-day cricket, you need 9-10 players in a team who are absolutely agile on the field. But when you see KKR on the field, they don’t look electric.
“It’s a difficult one. How can you leave at Russell. But when you look at him on the field, and when he is bowling. it’s a bad look for the team when you got a player who is really struggling with his body,” Vaughan signed off.
