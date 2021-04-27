IPL 2021 Mid-Season Transfer: From Sam Billings To James Neesham To Ajinkya Rahane - Players Franchises Might Trade

The IPL 2021 mid-season transfer window opened from 9 PM IST on the 26th of April, Monday and would last till the 23rd of May. A number of players from each franchise would be up for grabs in this unique event in the IPL. Teams would look to rope in players based on their strengths and weaknesses at almost the half-way stage in the tournament. The unprecedented situation presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent withdrawal of players from the league also makes this transfer-window that much more important and significant. Only those players who have played less than three matches in the season can be a part of the transfer window. Also, a player loaned to another franchise cannot play against the home franchise for the remainder of the season.

We look at a few players who could be available for the mid-season transfer window of IPL 2021:

Sam Billings is a talented middle-order batsman from England who is yet to make an appearance for the Capitals in IPL 2021. Given the quality of the DC top and middle order, it is unlikely that Billings will get a game in 2021. He would be a great option for Punjab Kings given their unstable line-up and their over-dependence on skipper KL Rahul. Billings has had a fine start for England in ODI cricket and has an average of around 35 and strike rate of 93.

Tom Curran is another player the Capitals could easily let go for the rest of the season. The all-rounder has been expensive with the ball and not got enough chances with the bat. With the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel and Chris Woakes already in the mix, it will be hard for Curran to find a permanent spot in the DC XI. He could be a good fit in the RCB unit who saw two of their overseas players, including all-rounder Kane Richardson exit the IPL due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ajinkya Rahane has just got one opportunity to bat for the Capitals and did not make much of an impact. He is a misfit in an otherwise destructive batting line-up of the Capitals. Rahane will be a great fit in his former franchise – the Rajasthan Royals – whose batting could do with some stability in the middle order. Rahane is an IPL veteran with 3941 runs in 151 matches at an average of 31.52. He has largely played the role of the anchor in the IPL.

The Rajasthan Royals have already made a request to CSK to obtain the services of Robin Uthappa for the rest of the season. Interestingly, the former India international was traded by the Royals to CSK in an all-cash deal in January 2021. Uthappa is a veteran of 189 IPL matches and has an aggregate of 4607 runs including 24 fifties. His most prolific season of the IPL was in 2014 when representing KKR he aggregated 660 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of almost 138. He was the highest scorer of the season and played the leading role with the bat in KKR’s second title triumph. The Royals need a playmaker in the middle order after England’s Liam Livingstone left the team citing Covid-19 bubble fatigue and Uthappa could just be their answer.

Ben Cutting has not yet got a game for KKR and with other more famous all-rounders like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shakib-Al-Hasan in their squad, it is highly unlikely he would get enough opportunities for the franchise. Cutting is a useful all-rounder and has picked 128 wickets at a bowling strike rate of 21.2 in all T20 cricket. He is also a capable hard-hitting batsman in the lower-order with an average of 23 and strike rate of 149 in the format. The RCB and SRH could be interested in the Australian all-rounder.

James Neesham is unlikely to get a game for Mumbai Indians this year. With Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Marco Jansen already in the MI squad and Kieron Pollard the obvious choice for the overseas all-rounder, the New Zealander will find it difficult to break through into the XI. Neesham has a bowling strike rate of 16.6 and batting strike rate of 139 in all T20 cricket. Neesham could be a good trade for the Royals who lost out on the services of the great Ben Stokes who was ruled out at the start of the season due to a broken finger.

Wriddhiman Saha has just represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in two matches this year and failed in both of them. Saha opened the innings towards the end of IPL 2020 last year and was an immediate success for the Sunrisers scoring 214 runs in 4 matches. With Jonny Bairstow standing behind the stumps for the franchise, Saha could be loaned off to other franchises like Punjab Kings or the Royals.

