IPL 2021 Mid-Season Transfer Window -- All You Need to Know

Since the commencement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the fans have been entertained with thrilling high-scoring or low-scoring matches. With 21 matches of the T20 Extravaganza done and dusted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened the doors for the mid-season transfer window. The window opened at 9 pm on April 26, Monday, and will end on May 23.

The window allows the franchise to trade the players from other teams on loan, provided the players fulfill the eligibility criteria. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are likely to make use of the mid-season transfer window as the franchise has been dealt with a massive blow. RR’s overseas resources have almost exhausted as they are missing the services of their four main foreign players.

Jofra Archer didn’t travel to India for the tournament owing to his injury while Ben Stokes returned back to England as he suffered a hand injury while playing in the first match against Punjab Kings. A few days back, Liam Livingstone also left the bio-bubble citing bubble fatigue while Andrew Tye pulled out his name due to personal reasons. Thus, with the mid-season transfer window open, RR will be hoping to include some players in their squad.

Here’s all you need to know about the rules of the IPL mid-season transfer window:

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria decided by BCCI for the mid-season transfer states that the player, opting for trade, should have played less than three matches either in the playing XI or as a concussion substitute.

Duration

The players brought by the franchises during the mid-season transfer window will be there with their new teams till the conclusion of the ongoing T20 Extravaganza. However, the player won’t be allowed to feature in the playing XI of their new team in the matches against their home franchise.

Remuneration

The franchise which bought the player during the IPL auction will have to pay him the complete salary for the entire season while the new team will be expected to pay the player for every match he plays for the team on a pro-rata basis.

Number of Players

The rules laid out by the IPL governing council states a franchise is allowed to loan only three players in one IPL season.

