IPL 2021: Mike Hesson Provides Update on When RCB Players will Arrive in India
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 25, 2021, 2:27 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson revealed when the Australians and New Zealanders will join up with the squad ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which starts on April 9 in Chennai.
Hesson, in a video released by RCB, on their social media hinted that the Aussies and the Kiwis will join up with the squad by the first or second day of April.
“Finn Allen is playing T20s in New Zealand till 1st April, and he will be coming the day after. Australians play until the 31st, the likes of Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson then jump on a plane and come,” said Hesson.
He also went on to add that South Africa and RCB’s star batter AB de Villiers will join up with the squad on March 28.
A lot of RCB’s players are currently busy with international assignments with the likes of captain Virat Kohli playing against England while New Zealanders also playing a series against Bangladesh.
Hesson himself has been in India even before the IPL auction in February and also stated that some of the players and support staff have already entered a seven-day quarantine before they can start training — which is mandatory according to the rules sent out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) handed by the BCCI, it is mandatory for the players and everyone included in the team management to enter a bubble and undergo a week-long quarantine in their hotel rooms and get tested multiple times. A player and staff can only join others in training when they test negative.
Hesson also confirmed that the Indian players including Kohli will join the bubble immediately after the three-match ODI series against England ends. Players can join their respective franchises in bubble-to-bubble transfer and will not have to go through the seven-day quarantine like others in this scenario.
Despite the quarantine rules, RCB will have ample time to prepare for the season before their first match on April 9 against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
