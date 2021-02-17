IPL Player Auction 2021: Available Budget & Remaining Player Slots of All Teams The upcoming Indian Premier (IPL) 2021 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Ahead of the cash rich league’s player auction, the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council has reportedly confirmed close to 292 players to be part of the auction pool for the upcoming tournament.

The IPL 2021 mini auction will begin at 3 pm and the eight participating IPL franchises will look to fill their vacancies and bolster their squad. However, the BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of IPL 2021. According to reports, the 14th edition of the popular tournament is likely to start in the third week of April.

Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations are enlisted for the auctions. There will be 61 vacant slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have the highest number of slots available (11), while Sunrisers Hyderabad come in with a limited budget of 10.75 crore. The Kings XI Punjab enter the auction with the highest purse (approx. Rs 53.20 crore), while former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.90 crore purse and six slots to fill, among others.

Here’s the breakdown of available purse and player slots for all eight franchises:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Number of players: 19

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 06

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 19.90 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 13.04 crore

Punjab Kings

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 03

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 05

Salary cap available: 53.20 crore

Kolkata knight Riders (KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 06

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 02

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of foreign players: 04

Available slots: 07

Overseas slot: 04

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Number of players: 14

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 14

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 35.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 03

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore