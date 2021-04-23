IPL 2021: Mitchell Mcclenaghan Reveals Secret Behind Why Mumbai Indians Released Him

New Zealand’s celebrated speedster Mitchell McClenaghan, who is quite active on social media is known for his wit and humor. On Thursday, April 22, McClenaghan decided to interact with his fans and cricket enthusiasts as he hosted an interactive session on his official Twitter handle. During the interaction, Mitchell answered a variety of questions relating to his personal and professional life. Most of the questions asked by the fans were regarding the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is being hosted in India across six venues.

The 34-year-old isn’t a part of IPL 2021 as he was released by franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after IPL 2020. The New Zealand pacer last featured in an IPL match during the 2019 season as he warmed the bench for the entire IPL 2020 for MI, hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). When a Twitter user asked Mitchell the reason behind his exclusion from the MI contingent ahead of IPL 2021, the 34-year-old gave a witty reason saying that he is too fat and is not physically fit according to his weight.

‘@Mitch Savage why MI didn’t purchase u this time,’ a fan questioned

‘Too fat,’ the pace sensation answered.

Mitchell McClenaghan experienced a stunning run in the Indian Premier League while playing for the defending champions Mumbai Indians. The 34-year-old joined the franchise in 2015 and made his IPL debut with them. Though the speedster was released by the team in 2018, he was added later in the squad as a replacement for another pacer. However, during IPL 2021 auctions, the speedster went unsold and, therefore, isn’t present in India. In his six-year-long stay at the Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan picked up 71 wickets in 56 matches at an economy rate of 8.49. With Mumbai Indians, the New Zealand speedster won as many as four titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Coming to MI, the team is experiencing a decent run in IPL 2021 as they have won two out of their four league games thus far. They lost matches against RCB and DC but emerged victorious against SRH and KKR.

